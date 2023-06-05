Natalie Portman Kisses Husband Benjamin Millepied Days Before Reports of His Alleged Infidelity

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied shared a kiss days before reports of his alleged affair made headlines.

The Oscar winner, 41, and her dancer husband, 45, were photographed embracing during a dinner on May 29 in Paris, where they dined with her May December director Todd Haynes and other guests.

Portman and Millepied's moment of PDA came days before French outlet Voici published a report claiming Millepied had an affair.

A source told PEOPLE on Friday that "it was short-lived and it is over."

Another source close to the couple said Millepied "knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," added the source.

Portman and Millepied share two kids: son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6.

The Thor actress celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August with an Instagram tribute, writing at the time alongside a photo of them together, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…"

She appeared on red carpets at the Cannes Film Festival last month without Millepied and attended a soccer game in Paris on Saturday.

Portman previously recalled meeting Millepied while making Black Swan back in 2009, where Millepied was the film's choreographer as she learned the ballet sequences.

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "... He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun."

"It was beautiful," she continued. "I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.' "

