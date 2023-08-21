Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attended the final match of the Women's World Cup in Sydney together on Sunday.

As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair sat in the stands at Stadium Australia along with their 12-year-old son Aleph and watched Spain best England 1-0 to take home the championship. (It is not clear whether the pair's daughter Amalia, 6, was also in attendance.)

The Oscar winner, 42, and her French dancer husband's outing comes two months after a June report that emerged in French outlet Voici claimed Millepied, 46, had an extramarital affair.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."



Natalie Portman in Sydney on Aug. 4, 2023. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Portman, who wed Millepied in August 2012 after meeting on set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, has had quite the summer of sporting events.

Earlier this month, the actress was seen in Sydney as she attended the Angel City Equity Summit in support of the National Women's Soccer League team she co-founded, Angel City FC.

Portman's soccer team was running a program titled the Angel City Equity House in Sydney that began July 31 and continued through Aug. 7.

The Equity Summit, held at Sydney's iconic Opera House on Aug. 4, featured Portman and the team's other co-founders Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman, plus "100 leaders from sport, tech, entertainment and business" who were all slated to "discuss pathways toward pay equity" and ways to grow women's soccer and women's issues at large, according to an Angel City FC release.



Natalie Portman at the French Open in Paris on June 7, 2023. Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

In June, Portman was snapped smiling as she attended a quarter-final tennis match between American Coco Gauff and Poland's Iga Świątek during the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

For the event, the Star Wars actress wore a pretty patterned mini dress with three-quarter sleeves and a wide-brimmed straw hat, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses.