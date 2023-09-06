Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Seen Out Together Without Their Wedding Rings

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were photographed together in Paris, three months after a report revealed trouble in their marriage..

On Monday, Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, were seen spending time with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, as photos obtained by The Daily Mail show. The couple were not wearing their wedding rings.

Portman was later seen still without her wedding ring in Germany on Tuesday as she attended the the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich.

In June, French outlet Voici published an article claiming Millepied had an extramarital affair. Since then, Portman has been spotted in public without her wedding ring a number of times.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," a source told PEOPLE of Millepied and Portman in June. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

The couple were seen together as recently as August 20, when they attended the final match of the FIFA Women's World Cup together with their son Aleph.



Benjamin Millepied L and Natalie Portman arrive for the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 9, 2020. Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

Portman and Millepied met back on the set of her 2010 movie Black Swan. Millepied, a trained dancer, worked as a choreographer on the ballet-focused movie for which Portman won her Best Actress Oscar. The couple married in August 2012 and marked their 11th wedding anniversary last month.



Portman was in Germany on Tuesday to speak at IAA Mobility 2023, a conference centered around sustainable mobility solutions. Portman, a noted climate activist, "discuss[ed] how sustainable mobility solutions can be made affordable and accessible to everyone so that the transition to sustainable mobility can succeed" at the event, per the conference's website.



Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last month, Portman was in Sydney to attend a program run by the National Women's Soccer League team she co-founded, Angel City FC, titled the Angel City Equity House. The program's Equity Summit featured Portman and the team's other co-founders Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman, as well as "100 leaders from sport, tech, entertainment, and business" who will all "discuss pathways toward pay equity" and ways to grow women's soccer and women's issues at large, according to an Angel City FC release.

Portman's next movie May December made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It will screen at the New York Film Festival in September before it opens theatrically Nov. 17 and begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 1. On Tuesday, the streamer released a first tease for the movie, which costars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

