Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Report of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity

A source recently told PEOPLE that Millepied "knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together"

Published on June 4, 2023
Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Reports of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity
Photo:

Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Natalie Portman is out and about.

The actress, 41, attended the French L1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in France on Saturday evening, amid a report of husband Benjamin Millepied's alleged infidelity.

Seen in the stands smiling and cheering as the game took place, Portman wore a plaid blazer over a white button-down shirt, which she paired with blue jeans.

The May December star — who is a co-founder of the National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC in the U.S. — accessorized her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Portman was even captured at one point during the event greeting Novak Djokovic, who was seated a few rows behind her.

Natalie Portman attends HBO Docu-Series' L.A. premiere of "Angel City" at Pacific Design Center on May 04, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Portman's weekend outing took place after French outlet Voici alleged earlier this week that her director husband had an extramarital affair.

While reps for Portman and Millepied, 45, had no immediate comment, a source told PEOPLE that it "was short-lived and it is over."

Speaking about the current status of their relationship, an insider close to the couple explained to PEOPLE that Portman and Millepied remain together.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source said. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Reports of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity

Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

The couple first met in 2009 after Portman signed on for a starring role in Black Swan, while Millepied was hired to choreograph the film. She recalled the experience during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview, explaining that it was a "dreamland."

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland … We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person,' " she said.

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in August 2022, with Portman sharing an Instagram post, writing, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…."

Together, the couple are parents to son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6.

