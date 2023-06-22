Nat Wolff Claims He Peed in a Cup to Help Jake T. Austin Pass a Drug Test When They Were Teens

Jake T. Austin apparently has Nat Wolff to thank for allegedly helping him pass a drug test when they were in high school together.

During a recent appearance on The Zach Sang Show, Wolff, 28, recalled how Austin, also 28, allegedly once asked him to pee in a cup for him when he needed to pass a drug test before booking a role. "He owes me because I did pee in a cup for him and technically passed [the drug test]," The Naked Brothers Band star told Sang.

That was not the only story Wolff had to share about the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. He claims Austin stole furniture from the set of The Fosters because his own house was not furnished.

"He was saying, 'I need to get some furniture so I'm gonna steal some furniture off the set. Do you want to help me steal some furniture on the set?'" Wolff said, claiming how he told Austin that his plan sounded illegal and he would not help. It did not matter though, because a mutual friend allegedly later unsuccessfully tried to help Austin take a desk.

"They don't even use it! It's there for the whole year. I'll bring it back before the next season," Wolff recalled Austin telling him.

"That's a true story," Wolff insisted before Sang laughingly called the entire situation "terrifying."

Though Wolff and Austin never worked together on a project, they both rose to prominence in teen sitcoms. While Wolff and his brother, Alex Wolff, played fictionalized versions of themselves in Nickelodeon's The Naked Brothers Band, Austin starred as Max Russo on the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Austin later played Jesus Foster in the first two seasons of The Fosters.

In an interview with Flaunt, Austin said he fell into "the trap of being in Hollywood, running with the wrong crowd, making some bad choices and also not taking the work seriously" around the time he was making The Fosters.

The actor believes playing characters for multiple years as a teen attributed to his bad behavior at the time. “For a while, I was really enveloped in the characters I was playing and connected to them, but as I was growing up in front of the camera and going through puberty and going through my life, I kind of lost sight of who I was as a person,” he explained.

This meant Austin "knew the characters I was playing really well, and I knew their characteristics and their backstories, but as I started discovering who I was, I started losing touch in many ways," he added.

Nat and Alex, 25, released Table for Two — their first studio album in 12 years — earlier this month. Creating the music gave the two brothers an "organic" opportunity to express themselves.

"One of the reasons we keep doing music is it's been a really organic way to express ourselves," Wolff told Sang. "It's been a real way to connect with my brother. I mean, he's my best friend and it's magical when we get together and do it."

The Wolff siblings have also been busy acting. Nat has a lead role in Prime Video's The Consultant, which debuted in February, and starred in the 2022 Western Murder at Yellowstone City. Alex has a role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which opens on July 21, and stars in next year's A Quiet Place: Day One. He also previously appeared in horror films Hereditary and Old.