Tenn. Woman ID'd Nearly 40 Years After Her Remains Were Found, Now Police Are Searching for Her Killer

Michelle Lavone Inman, 23, was identified through genetic genealogy

By Christine Pelisek
Published on July 24, 2023 02:31PM EDT
Michelle Lavone Inman nashville woman identified after 38 years
Michelle Lavone Inman. Photo:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A Nashville, Tenn., woman has been identified nearly 40 years after her remains were discovered.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for the killer of 23-year-old Michelle Lavone Inman, who was identified through genetic genealogy.

Inman’s skeletal remains were found by a motorist having car trouble along Interstate 24 West between mile markers 29 and 30 in Cheatham County in March 1985. Anthropologists determined that she was killed around two to five months before she was found.  

“After exhausting all leads, investigators could not determine the victim’s identity, and she was classified as a Jane Doe,” according to a TBI press release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In April 2018, a sample of her remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) where a DNA profile was obtained and put in the national DNA and missing person databanks.

In December, a sample of her remains were sent out to a lab that specializes in genetic genealogical DNA testing.

Authorities said investigators were given information about potential relatives which led them to Inman’s brother. He told authorities he hadn’t been in contact with his sister in more than four decades.

Anyone with information about her murder is asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND. Or, send an email to TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Fans with Backstreet Boys and One Direction Karaoke
Mom and 3 Children Dead, Including 10 Month Old Baby, in Oklahoma Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma Mom and 3 Children, Including a 10-Month-Old Baby, Dead in Murder-Suicide: Police
gilgo beach serial killings
Gilgo Beach Detective Describes Putting Together 'Puzzle' of Suspected 'Monster' Serial Killer
Body of 2-Year-Old Found After She and Brother Swept Away in Pennsylvania River/people/HI/bailey
Body of 2-Year-Old Girl Found After She and Brother Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California
rhonda jewell
Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Tweeted Multiple Times Within 40 Minutes of Calling 911
Police Investigator works in the backyard of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's home at 105 1st St. in Massapequa Park
Gilgo Beach Investigators Reportedly Believe Killings Occurred Inside Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Home
gilgo beach serial killings
Police Reveal How Rex Heuermann Reacted to Being Arrested in Gilgo Beach Murders Case
Anonymous Tip Leads to 27 Bodies Found by Mexico/ U.S. Border
Bodies of 27 People, Many Hacked to Pieces, Found Near U.S.-Mexico Border After Anonymous Tip
Jason Aldean performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Mayor of Town Where Jason Aldean's Divisive Video Was Shot Hopes Next Artist to Film There Will 'Highlight Peace'
Patricia Sylvester; Esteban Sylvester
Tenn. Mom Allegedly Strangled Her 12-Year-Old Son, Then Tried to Kill 4-Year-Old Son
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: What We Know After Police Say They’re 'Unable to Verify' Abduction Claim
Man Murdered and Dismembered Girlfriend, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Female
Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Searched for Amber Alerts, Movie 'Taken' Before Vanishing, Police See No Evidence of Abduction
ABC News investigative documentary 3212 Un-Redacted
Ex-ABC Investigative Journalist Expected to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case After Dropbox Tip