Tenn. Woman ID'd Nearly 40 Years After Her Remains Were Found, Now Police Are Searching for Her Killer

A Nashville, Tenn., woman has been identified nearly 40 years after her remains were discovered.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for the killer of 23-year-old Michelle Lavone Inman, who was identified through genetic genealogy.

Inman’s skeletal remains were found by a motorist having car trouble along Interstate 24 West between mile markers 29 and 30 in Cheatham County in March 1985. Anthropologists determined that she was killed around two to five months before she was found.

“After exhausting all leads, investigators could not determine the victim’s identity, and she was classified as a Jane Doe,” according to a TBI press release.

In April 2018, a sample of her remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) where a DNA profile was obtained and put in the national DNA and missing person databanks.

In December, a sample of her remains were sent out to a lab that specializes in genetic genealogical DNA testing.

Authorities said investigators were given information about potential relatives which led them to Inman’s brother. He told authorities he hadn’t been in contact with his sister in more than four decades.

Anyone with information about her murder is asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND. Or, send an email to TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

