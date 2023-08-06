NASCAR Driver Noah Gragson Suspended Indefinitely After He Appeared to Like Insensitive George Floyd Photo

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is now "under indefinite suspension" shortly after it was reported that he liked an insensitive meme about George Floyd's 2020 murder.

On Saturday, Legacy Motor Club released a statement about the suspension, noting that Gragson's actions "do not represent the values of our team." Josh Berry instead drove the No. 42 car for this weekend's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," the organization wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

Over the weekend, TMZ first reported that Gragson's Instagram account liked a meme about George Floyd — who was killed by a police officer in 2020 when former Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

The image Gragson, 25, apparently liked on Instagram showed a live-action version of Sebastian the crab from Disney's The Little Mermaid, with a photo of Floyd's face photoshopped on top of him, featuring the text "Under Da Knee, Under Da Knee."

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson wrote on Twitter Saturday. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone."



"I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are," he added. "I messed up plain and simple."

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson poses for a photo. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

As NBC Sports noted, Section 4.3.E in the Cup Rule Book states that NASCAR members "shall not make or cause to be made a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

The outlet also cited Section 4.4.D, which states that "statement and/or communication made public (including social media platforms) that demeans, criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition" could result in a fine or indefinite suspension.

Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup Series and is 33rd in the Cup Series standings, per ESPN.

In June 2020, a month after the death of Floyd sparked nationwide protests, Gragson's fellow driver Bubba Wallace wore a Black Lives Matter shirt during a pre-race ceremony in Atlanta. Wallace then called on NASCAR to eliminate Confederate battle flags from race tracks, and the organization responded by barring their use in "any official" capacity.