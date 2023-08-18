NASCAR Suspends 2 Drivers for Impaired Driving, Additional Member for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

NASCAR suspended two part-time drivers and an additional industry member on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Jason White and Chris Hacker were suspended indefinitely after both drivers were arrested for allegedly driving impaired this month.

An incident report provided to PEOPLE on Thursday by the Huntersville Police Department shows that White, 44, was arrested on Aug. 3 on Kenton Drive in Huntersville at 5:28 pm local time. The offense was for "driving under the influence."

Hacker, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, also in Huntersville, and charged with impaired driving, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Industry member Joel Courage received the third suspension from NASCAR's governing body on Thursday following his arrest on Aug. 9 for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Courage, 44, was operating a business, E33 Motorsports & Development, that aimed to discover and develop young drivers with NASCAR aspirations.

In 2008, Courage was convicted on 14 separate sex offenses in California, ESPN reported.

David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a statement issued to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Hacker said he is "deeply sorry for the mistake" after addressing his arrest.

"On Monday night, I was pulled over by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff for speeding and was arrested. for driving under the influence of alcohol," Hacker said in the statement. "I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and while no one was hurt, I take full responsibility for how dangerous my actions were and will be seeking treatment through an alcohol rehab program," he continued.

Hacker apologized to his fans, team, sponsors, and loved ones in his statement on Thursday. "The support I've been given throughout my racing career means the world to me, and I'm committed to getting the help I need so I can return to the track stronger than ever," his statement concluded.

Hacker is scheduled to appear in court in North Carolina on Sept. 19, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White's hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch's records. Per the report, he was arraigned on multiple offenses such as driving while impaired, speeding and reckless driving, per WJZY.

NASCAR driver Jason White. John Harrelson/NASCAR via Getty

White previously drove for Mooresville, North Carolina-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he is ranked 47th in the 2023 standings, per WJZY.

He started one race earlier this year at Daytona where he placed 15th, reported WBTV, which added that White has made 157 career starts and logged more than 20,000 laps.

In a statement from TRICON Garage issued to PEOPLE on Thursday, the company said, “Although Jason White brought sponsorship funding to compete in the February NASCAR Truck Series opening event at Daytona Int’l Speedway for TRICON Garage, he is not an employee of, nor has had any additional ties to the team beyond that February event.”

Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

PEOPLE has contacted NASCAR and MBM Motorsports for comment.

The three suspensions announced on Thursday aren't the first announced by NASCAR this month.

On Aug. 6, driver Noah Gragson was placed "under indefinite suspension" shortly after it was reported that he liked an insensitive meme about George Floyd's 2020 murder.

Legacy Motor Club released a statement about the suspension, noting that Gragson's actions "do not represent the values of our team." Josh Berry instead drove the No. 42 car for this weekend's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," the organization wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

