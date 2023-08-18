NASCAR Suspends 2 Drivers for Impaired Driving, Additional Member for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month

Published on August 18, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Chris Hacker; Joel Courage; Jason White

NASCAR suspended two part-time drivers and an additional industry member on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Jason White and Chris Hacker were suspended indefinitely after both drivers were arrested for allegedly driving impaired this month.

An incident report provided to PEOPLE on Thursday by the Huntersville Police Department shows that White, 44, was arrested on Aug. 3 on Kenton Drive in Huntersville at 5:28 pm local time. The offense was for "driving under the influence."

Hacker, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, also in Huntersville, and charged with impaired driving, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Chris Hacker (#30 On Point Motorsports UBPN/Morgan & Morgan Toyota) driver shucks his firesuit following time trials for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series T-Sport 200

David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Industry member Joel Courage received the third suspension from NASCAR's governing body on Thursday following his arrest on Aug. 9 for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Courage, 44, was operating a business, E33 Motorsports & Development, that aimed to discover and develop young drivers with NASCAR aspirations.

In 2008, Courage was convicted on 14 separate sex offenses in California, ESPN reported.

Joel Courage (37) DAC Motorsports Chevrolet Impala SS makes a lap in time trials for the Throwback 276 - 138 lap CARS Response Energy Late Model Stock Tour doubleheader August 4, 2018

David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a statement issued to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Hacker said he is "deeply sorry for the mistake" after addressing his arrest.

"On Monday night, I was pulled over by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff for speeding and was arrested. for driving under the influence of alcohol," Hacker said in the statement. "I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and while no one was hurt, I take full responsibility for how dangerous my actions were and will be seeking treatment through an alcohol rehab program," he continued.

Hacker apologized to his fans, team, sponsors, and loved ones in his statement on Thursday. "The support I've been given throughout my racing career means the world to me, and I'm committed to getting the help I need so I can return to the track stronger than ever," his statement concluded.

Hacker is scheduled to appear in court in North Carolina on Sept. 19, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

White's hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch's records. Per the report, he was arraigned on multiple offenses such as driving while impaired, speeding and reckless driving, per WJZY

Driver Jason White poses during portraits for the 2013 NASCAR Nationwide Series at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR driver Jason White.

John Harrelson/NASCAR via Getty

White previously drove for Mooresville, North Carolina-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he is ranked 47th in the 2023 standings, per WJZY.

He started one race earlier this year at Daytona where he placed 15th, reported WBTV, which added that White has made 157 career starts and logged more than 20,000 laps.

In a statement from TRICON Garage issued to PEOPLE on Thursday, the company said, “Although Jason White brought sponsorship funding to compete in the February NASCAR Truck Series opening event at Daytona Int’l Speedway for TRICON Garage, he is not an employee of, nor has had any additional ties to the team beyond that February event.”

NASCAR Driver Jason White Arrested for Driving While Impaired and Speeding

Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

PEOPLE has contacted NASCAR and MBM Motorsports for comment. 

The three suspensions announced on Thursday aren't the first announced by NASCAR this month.

On Aug. 6, driver Noah Gragson was placed "under indefinite suspension" shortly after it was reported that he liked an insensitive meme about George Floyd's 2020 murder.

Legacy Motor Club released a statement about the suspension, noting that Gragson's actions "do not represent the values of our team." Josh Berry instead drove the No. 42 car for this weekend's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," the organization wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

