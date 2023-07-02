NASCAR Pit Crew Provides Aid After Spotting a Fender Bender in Chicago

The Legacy Motor Club and Kaulig Racing teams pitched in after seeing a wreck on the road

Published on July 2, 2023 05:04PM EDT
A general view of the Chicago Street Course
A general view of the Chicago Street Course during a weather delay on Sunday. Photo:

Jared C. Tilton/Getty 

A NASCAR pit crew did what they do best by offering a helping hand to a driver in need in Chicago this week.

After spotting a fender bender in traffic on Friday, members of the Legacy Motor Club and Kaulig Racing teams took some time to help get things up to speed for the driver.

While teams were unloading cars on Lake Shore Drive, Kaulig Racing wrote on Twitter that the crew spotted a wreck on S Dusable Drive in Chicago. And while the drivers were fine, their vehicles were "on the DVP clock," the account noted.

A few photos showed the two cars stopped on the side of the road as the result of a crash — one with a heavily damaged bumper.

"Update: Some of our guys and some @LegacyMotorclub guys are helping fix it up," Kaulig captioned a follow-up photo, showing crew members pitching in.

As NASCAR noted, the teams were in town for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, both of which marked "the first street-course race in the history of either series."

David Cropps, Carl Garcia and Mike Usray were among the crew members who pitched in to assist the driver, as No. 31 hauler driver Damon Lopez assessed that the right side of the car's bumper was hanging off, while the left side was torn up, according to the NASCAR website.

To assist, NASCAR noted that the crew "unhooked the wiring harness and used a screwdriver to get the entire bumper off, then put it in the back of the car," seemingly helping quickly and in proper pit crew fashion.

The latest NASCAR news arrives as the preparation for Chicago Street Race Weekend had a tragic ending that same day.

At the time, the organization confirmed in a statement to The Daily Herald that a contractor — later identified as Duane Tabinski of Hermitage, Tennessee — died while setting up for the festival.

"On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency," NASCAR said in a statement to the Daily Herald and the Chicago Sun-Times. "We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Tabinksi's live event production company also confirmed the news, remembering him on Facebook as someone who "was busy doing what he loved."

"The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today," a statement shared on Friday read. "He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. We will post more details as they become available."

WGN-TV reported that the 53-year-old worker was at the starting line when the incident occurred. A witness added that an ambulance arrived after the power went off and while Tabinski was seen near a staging area. 

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WMAQ-TV that he was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while another local station, WLS-TV, noted that the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined the man was electrocuted.

