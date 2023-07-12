NASA Celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's 'First Year of Science' with Breathtaking Photo of Young Stars

NASA has released the “unprecedented” close-up shot of what it describes as “the nearest star-forming region” to Earth

By
Published on July 12, 2023 05:37PM EDT
Webb Telescope Birthday
A star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. Photo:

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (STScI)

It's been one year since the James Webb Telescope sent back its first photos from space — and NASA's celebrating the occasion with a special new image.

In honor of the anniversary, the agency released an “unprecedented” close-up shot of what they describes as “the nearest star-forming region” to Earth.

The image was taken “in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex,” located about 390 light-years away, according to a press release from NASA. The region seemingly contains about 50 young stars, “all of them similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller.”

Klaus Pontoppidan, a Webb scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, said the image "allows us to witness a very brief period in the stellar lifecycle with new clarity."

“Our own sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to see the beginning of another star’s story," Pontoppidan added.

The Webb telescope delivered its first images from space on July 12, 2022. Since then, the telescope's spectroscopic instruments have helped astronomers understand the universe in greater detail — from confirming the distances “of some of the farthest galaxies ever observed” to discovering “the earliest, most distant supermassive black holes.” 

Some stars in the newest Webb telescope image "display tell-tale shadows," indicating future planetary systems could be forming, according to NASA’s press release.

Eric Smith, associate director for research in the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters and Webb program scientist, said it is now “clear” that the telescope is capable of exploring more than experts originally anticipated.

“Webb’s first year of science has not only taught us new things about our universe, but it has revealed the capabilities of the telescope to be greater than our expectations, meaning future discoveries will be even more amazing,” Smith said in Wednesday's release.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the telescope has already helped transform “humanity’s view of the cosmos” in just one year. “Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once could never dream of,” he added.

There is much more to come in year two, according to Webb Senior Project Scientist Jane Rigby, who said NASA has “selected an ambitious set of observations” that they believe will build on everything “learned so far.”

"With a year of science under our belts, we know exactly how powerful this telescope is, and have delivered a year of spectacular data and discoveries,” Rigby explained. She later added, “Webb's science mission is just getting started — there's so much more to come.”

