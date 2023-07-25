Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber Celebrate Son Sasha's 16th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Lucky'

The actress shares her two kids — Kai and Sasha — with ex Liev Schreiber

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 25, 2023 04:44PM EDT
naomi watts birthday tribute
Photo:

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber are celebrating their "darling boy" on a milestone birthday.

On Tuesday, the Goodnight Mommy actress, 54, posted a sweet tribute to her Instagram to her son Sasha as he turned 16. Sharing a series of rare photos with her son over the years, Watts wrote, "Happy 16th to my darling boy."

"I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"So lucky I get to be your mum," Watts wrote. "Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! 🤦‍♀️Happy birthday to ❤️🎂🎉 @sashapeteschreiber."

Several of Watts' famous friends chimed in with birthday wishes in the comments, including Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Andy Cohen, and Julianna Margulies among others.

Watts shares her two kids — Sasha and Kai, 14 — with Schreiber, who also shared a birthday tribute to Sasha on his Instagram page.

"Happy Birthday Handsome!" Schreiber wrote alongside a close-up shot of the father-son duo.

In late June, Sasha was seen out with his dad while attending a screening for Schreiber's new limited series on National Geographic, A Small Light. While at the event, Schreiber and his son were joined by his pregnant wife Taylor Neisen, 30.

In the photo, Sasha stood to his dad's left and wore a tie-dye sweatshirt and white pants, while Neisen wore a form-fitting black dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Schreiber and Sasha went on a father-son trip to Nassau, where the teenager officially became a certified diver. The actor sat poolside, played mini golf with Sasha and swam in Stuart's Cove. On Instagram, Schreiber shared photos of their trip as well as Sasha getting certified.

"So proud… Like a fish," he wrote alongside photos of Sasha scuba diving.

Related Articles
Ashley Graham Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Ashley Graham Talks Letting Go of Mom Guilt: 'It's Just Going to Hinder You' (Exclusive)
andy cohen
Andy Cohen Smiles by the Beach with 14-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in Cute New Photo: 'Summer Lovin'
Hilarie Burton Shares Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Daughter George
Hilarie Burton Shares Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Daughter George: 'Your Girl-Dad Era Is Unrivaled'
katherine schwarzenegger kids vacation
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Daughters Enjoying Scenic Vacation with Mom Maria Shriver
jj watt kids training camp
JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'
Al Roker grandaughter
Al Roker Says He Could Look at 3-Week-Old Granddaughter's Face 'All Day' in Adorable New Photo
Hilary Duff bath
Hilary Duff Tries to Take a Relaxing Bubble Bath While Surrounded by Her Kids' Toys: 'My View'
Kate Hudson Explores Sicily on Family Vacation with her Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Kate Hudson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Sicily Vacation with Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are spotted in New York City
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Pregnant Taylor Neisen Run Errands in N.Y.C. Before Welcoming Baby
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her 25th Birthday by Reading with Daughter Grace: 'Sweetheart Family'
kathy gifford grandson
Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'
scheanas daughter breaks her arm
Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby with Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photos from 43rd Birthday Celebrations with Twin Sister and Daughter Vivian