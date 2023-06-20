Naomi Watts Wishes 'Darling Friend' Nicole Kidman a Happy Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon'

Naomi Watts is wishing her friend Nicole Kidman a happy birthday.

As Kidman celebrated her 56th birthday on Tuesday, Watts, 54, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram as she called the actress "my darling friend" in a caption.

"Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon," Watts added in the caption to the photo, which showed the pair posing together and wearing large sun hats. "So grateful for your love and support. 💥💕"



Watts and Kidman met while working together on the 1991 movie Flirting, which made for one of Watts' first movie roles. Though they've never appeared in a film together since, Watts said during a March 2022 interview with Good Day New York that she and Kidman want to collaborate again "so we can have good, lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals."

"We've been talking about it for too long, we've gotta make it happen," she said at the time. "Now that we're getting to the age where it's like, we just want to spend more time with each other."



Back in 2015, Watts presented Kidman with an award at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards, where Kidman told PEOPLE that she and Watts have "known each other since we were teenagers."



"And actually, when I was thinking about it, I was like, it’s like my sister giving me this award tonight,” she told PEOPLE, adding at that time that Watts was throwing her a birthday party. “And we’re like sisters. I mean, we’ve known each other for so long, through so many things. And this is the kind of the sidebar of our life. Really, our life is all the personal stuff.”



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At that 2015 event, Watts praised Kidman for advice the actress provided her as she began her Hollywood rise. “Back in the day, you fueled me with hope and encouragement. You kept saying, ‘Nai, one thing, one thing," she said during a speech at the time. "That’s all it takes. It will change everything.’ And it’s only later that I realized the true power of that statement."



“She took me under her wing and she made me her sister. Her smaller sister," Watts added of Kidman. "Nicole epitomizes for me the word sisterhood. She’s absolutely a woman’s woman. She’s highly spirited, has an infectious laugh, and always up for a good time. And when I say a good time, I mean a good time.”

