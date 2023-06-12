Naomi Watts is heading into married life with a stunning new ring!

Just one day after she and Billy Crudup were spotted in New York City dressed up in wedding clothes and wearing matching rings, as per photos obtained by Page Six, the King Kong star confirmed on Saturday that they officially tied the knot.

Ordonez/O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, the Stripes founder shared a series of photos to Instagram of the pair’s courthouse ceremony, later uploading multiple behind-the-scenes pictures of their celebratory affair to her Instagram Story, including a selfie of them captioned with the word “hubby.”

In the main photo, Watts and Crudup, both 54, stood in front of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse. They posed with wide smiles on their faces, his arms around her shoulders as she held a white bouquet of flowers locally sourced from the deli.

The Lakewood actress wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown crafted from lace and flower appliqués. The floor-length design, which also features a square-neckline and flared skirt, was teamed with gold sandals.

Naomi Watts/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She worked with hairstylist Ryan Trygstad for a chic and elegant side-parted do and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko for simple glam. "So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts wrote above a photograph that showed her standing alongside the two.

Watts’ understated bridal look was of course teamed with her stunning new wedding ring. The marquise-cut diamond ring lies on top of a gold band, presumably from their engagement.

Ordonez/O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The Morning Show actor was clad in a classic groom’s ensemble consisting of a navy suit adorned with a white boutonniere. He left his suit jacket unbuttoned to reveal his button-up shirt underneath.

Watts simply captioned the photo with the word “Hitched” alongside wedding-related emojis.

They received congratulatory messages from their A-list friends, including Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and more.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Rumors about the newlyweds’ engagement began circulating in late April, when Watts was seen out and about in New York City wearing the sparkler on her ring finger.

She later appeared on the Today show with the new accessory, which naturally prompted speculations from hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

"My eye is hurting," Kotb said. "There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here... It just struck me. It's beautiful." Guthrie translated this as her co-host’s way of asking about Watts’ new milestone.

Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

The Mulholland Drive actress neither confessed nor denied the news, simply responding with, "Oh, the brain fog."

Watts and Crudup’s relationship tracks back to 2017, when they co–starred in the Netflix series Gypsy. They didn’t make their red-carpet debut until February 2022 when they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together.