Naomi Watts Recalls 'Spiraling Out of Control' After Experiencing Menopause Symptoms at 36: 'Not Easy'

“I truly believe that if menopause hadn’t been such an off-limits topic when I first started experiencing symptoms, I would’ve had an easier transition,” the actress said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Naomi Watts Menopause
Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts is continuing to break the stigma surrounding menopause.

The Goodnight Mommy actress, 54, opened up to Hello! magazine about how it “was not easy” to experience symptoms of menopause at such a young age without having much information about it. The menopausal transition typically begins between ages 45 and 55, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, Watts said her transition began at 36.

“Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines... I was feeling like I was spiraling out of control,” she told the outlet, adding that she had to become her “own best advocate” to push through the “challenging period of adjustment.”

“I truly believe that if menopause hadn’t been such an off-limits topic when I first started experiencing symptoms, I would’ve had an easier transition,” she added. “I was part of a cycle that desperately needed to be broken. There was a lack of open conversation and resources to help women navigate the changes we go through. That’s why I’m now so passionate about raising awareness and encouraging more honest conversations.”

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in October 2022 at The New Pause Symposium in New York City, Watts first reflected on the difficulty of going through perimenopause — the often years-long transition prior to menopause when hormones fluctuate and women experience a range of symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, insomnia and irregular periods. Menopause is defined as twelve months without menstruation.

"I found myself at 36 and perimenopausal, a word I didn't even know about, and at the precipice of trying to start a family. So I went into complete panic, felt very lonely, very much less-than or like some kind of failure and what was I going to do? There was no one to talk to, there was no information, basically on my visit to the doctor, who said, 'Well you're not getting pregnant ... your bloodwork is indicating that you're close to menopause' so I was freaking out."

Naomi Watts talks about menopause
Naomi Watts. Naomi Watts/instagram

The Mulholland Drive star acknowledged that there are more resources for women in perimenopause and menopause than there were 18 years ago, but much more education and awareness are still needed.

"I went through anxiety, shame, confusion, panic and managed to fall pregnant naturally after two years of trying and getting my system right with different alternatives, since I wasn't a candidate for IVF," she said at the time. "After the second child, I went through massive night sweats, hot flashes and I thought 'this is terrible,' and I would try to test out the community of my friends and I was sort of met with nervous laughs and shrugging it off, and I thought 'Oh wow no one else is there, I better keep silent,' and that's how it was."

Watts also asked her mother, who told her she had been 45 when she started perimenopause. "And that's all I knew," she said. "There was no detail around it. There was no hand holding from doctors. The doctors said okay, 'Here's a patch or a gel or a spray.' "

"I just knew that this is a road that no one else should have to walk through alone again without a community, because without proper care taken you are going to turn in on yourself," she said at the symposium.

Related Articles
Naomi Watts, The New Pause Symposium
Naomi Watts Says She Was in Perimenopause at 36 as She Was Trying to Have Children: 'I Was So Alone'
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Recreates Her '80s Tampon Ad to Normalize Menopause, Using Lube: 'Let's Get Real'
Jancee Dunn shot at her home in NJ on May 7, 2023
Author Jancee Dunn's 10 Tips For Making It Through Perimenopause — and the 'Good Surprises' It Brings
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Advice for Women in Their 20s: âDo Not Be Afraid to Say Noâ
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Advice for Women in Their 20s: ‘Do Not Be Afraid to Say No’
Naomi Watts attends the New York premiere of “The Watcher” at Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Naomi Watts Recalls Feeling Baby Move for the First Time Mid-Filming After Fertility Issues
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Scary Cardiac Symptom That Was Actually a Sign of Menopause
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash—with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash — with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore share their experiences with menopause
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore Encourage Women to Seek Support During Menopause: 'Don't Be a Hero!'
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating During Perimenopause: 'I Don't Want You to Think I'm Some Dusty Old Dry Thing'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Advice on Perimenopause: 'Try to Have Good Overall Health'
Husband of Mass. Woman Who Died by Suicide 9 Days After Giving Birth Looks to Raise Awareness Around PPD
Mass. Mom Who Died by Suicide Was 'Excited' to Have Twins: 'She Loved Being a Mom,' Husband Says
Naomi Watts; InStyle; Photo: JOSEFINA SANTOS
Naomi Watts Gets Real About Plastic Surgery, Admits She's 'Gotten Close at Times' 
Tiffany Groves, Woman Struggling with PCOS Finds Help Using Ozempic, Mounjaro
Women Share How Mounjaro and Ozempic Have Helped Ease Their PCOS Symptoms: 'So Much More Than Weight Loss'
Erika Page - Living Dappled
Erika Page Created the Vitiligo Community She Always Wanted: 'Knowing Somebody Got Me Was Everything'