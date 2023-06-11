Naomi Watts Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wedding to 'Hubby' Billy Crudup — See the Photos!

Naomi Watts is sharing an inside look at her wedding to Billy Crudup.

The Impossible star, 54, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on her Instagram Story over the weekend, shortly after confirming her marriage to Crudup, also 54, on Saturday.

In a first photo, Watts and Crudup wore their wedding day attire, with the new bride leaning into Crudup with her hair styled in a tousled bob, as the Morning Show actor wore a navy blue suit jacket, white shirt and buttonhole flower.

Both newlyweds smiled happily for the camera, while Watts proudly labeled Crudup her “hubby” in text over the image.



Watts with Crudup after getting married. Naomi Watts/Instagram

Watts’ wedding dress was shared in full-length in the next photo, which showed the actress standing outside and holding a bouquet of white flowers, which she revealed in a follow-up post were "from the deli!!"

She next shared an image of the newlyweds having some "fun" with friends. Still in their wedding wear, Crudup stood behind Watts with his arms wrapped around her, as the couple were joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”

Watts in her wedding dress. Naomi Watts/Instagram

On Sunday, the actress gave more glimpses into her wedding day, then thanking those involved in creating her bridal look.

"So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts wrote above a photograph that showed her smiling in her wedding dress while standing beside hairstylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

Another photo showed the trio with Watts' manager, Jason De Beer, who poked his head into the bottom of the shot. The actress wrote: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you."



The actress bought "flowers from the deli" for her wedding. Naomi Watts/Instagram

Watts confirmed her marriage to Crudup — whom she began dating in 2017 — in an Instagram post on Saturday, a day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as she held onto a bouquet of white flowers.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

