Naomi Watts Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wedding to 'Hubby' Billy Crudup — See the Photos!

The actress confirmed her marriage to Crudup — whom she began dating in 2017 — in an Instagram post on Saturday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 11, 2023 11:46AM EDT
Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding . Photo:

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Naomi Watts is sharing an inside look at her wedding to Billy Crudup.

The Impossible star, 54, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on her Instagram Story over the weekend, shortly after confirming her marriage to Crudup, also 54, on Saturday.

In a first photo, Watts and Crudup wore their wedding day attire, with the new bride leaning into Crudup with her hair styled in a tousled bob, as the Morning Show actor wore a navy blue suit jacket, white shirt and buttonhole flower.

Both newlyweds smiled happily for the camera, while Watts proudly labeled Crudup her “hubby” in text over the image.

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Watts with Crudup after getting married.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Watts’ wedding dress was shared in full-length in the next photo, which showed the actress standing outside and holding a bouquet of white flowers, which she revealed in a follow-up post were "from the deli!!"

She next shared an image of the newlyweds having some "fun" with friends. Still in their wedding wear, Crudup stood behind Watts with his arms wrapped around her, as the couple were joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Watts in her wedding dress.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, the actress gave more glimpses into her wedding day, then thanking those involved in creating her bridal look.

"So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts wrote above a photograph that showed her smiling in her wedding dress while standing beside hairstylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

Another photo showed the trio with Watts' manager, Jason De Beer, who poked his head into the bottom of the shot. The actress wrote: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you."

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
The actress bought "flowers from the deli" for her wedding.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Watts confirmed her marriage to Crudup — whom she began dating in 2017 — in an Instagram post on Saturday, a day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as she held onto a bouquet of white flowers.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals She Drank Yogurt — Not Ranch Dressing — in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’
Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Pose in Rare Photo Together While He Gets a Haircut
Billy Porter and Luke Evans attend the "Our Son" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Luke Evans and Billy Porter Perform Surprise Duet at Tribeca Film Festival: Watch
josh brolin kids
Josh Brolin Enjoys Road Trip with His Two Daughters in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Kathryn
Jenna Jameson Jessi Lawless
Jenna Jameson on Marriage to Wife Jessi Lawless: 'She Grounds Me and I Set a Fire Under Her A--' (Exclusive)
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Seigell in the Queen of Versailles Musical
See Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in the 'Queen of Versailles' Musical
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: I Love Life with You
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: ‘I Love Life with You’
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Elizabeth & Zach Wedding, Dairy Queen
Former Dairy Queen Coworkers Get Married After Meeting on the Job: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
The Wedding Of Princess Madeleine & Christopher O'Neill
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts 'Private Moments' from Her Royal Wedding on 10th Anniversary
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD with Broadway's Marty McFly CASEY LIKES
Christopher Lloyd Surprises Cast of Broadway's 'Back to the Future' Musical in Rehearsal
Florence Pugh/Instagram
Florence Pugh Shares Sweet Instagram Photo of Bestie Sheet Mask Date with 'Special Lady' Ashley Park
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'