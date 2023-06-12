Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts confirmed that she and Billy Crudup have tied the knot in an Instagram post shared over the weekend

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 03:29PM EDT
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Photo:

Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts is all smiles following her wedding to Billy Crudup.

On Sunday, Watts, 54, was spotted out for a stroll in New York City with her dog. The actress sported a grin on her face as she walked, holding her pooch's leash in her left hand and an orange trucker cap in her right hand.

The Mulholland Drive star wore a white blouse with jean cutoff shorts for the outing, with a green jacket draped over her shoulders and a brown bag hanging at her left hip. Watts' wedding ring could be seen on her left hand during her outing.

Watts and The Morning Show star Crudup, 54, confirmed their marriage in an Instagram post on Saturday, one day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts was spotted out in New York City again on Monday morning, this time buttoned up with a blue-and-white vertically striped shirt, black leggings and orange flip flops as she walked her dog again.

Newlywed Naomi Watts is spotted on a dog walk

Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

In Watts' Instagram post Saturday, the actress shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

Watts, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the announcement, Watts was seen out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April, which sparked engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

Watts and Crudup have been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together. They didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, though, when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Newlywed Naomi Watts is spotted on a dog walk

TheImageDirect.com

The actress shared additional photos from her and Crudup's wedding to her Instagram Story over the weekend, including images of the couple as they were joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”

Crudup is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker, while Watts shares two kids with ex Liev Schreiber: Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.

Related Articles
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'
Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Naomi Watts Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wedding to 'Hubby' Billy Crudup — See the Photos!
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Naomi Watts wedding ring, Billy Crudup
See a Close-Up Look at Naomi Watts’ Dazzling Wedding Ring from New Husband Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Married? Actress Spotted with a White Dress, Bouquet and Ring
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen step out for a double date in New York City.
Hailee Steinfeld and NFL's Josh Allen Have a Night Out in New York City amid Romance Rumors
naomi watts diamond ring
Naomi Watts' Diamond Ring Glistened on the 'Today' Show When Asked About Possible Engagement: Watch the Video
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline