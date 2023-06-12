Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts is all smiles following her wedding to Billy Crudup.

On Sunday, Watts, 54, was spotted out for a stroll in New York City with her dog. The actress sported a grin on her face as she walked, holding her pooch's leash in her left hand and an orange trucker cap in her right hand.

The Mulholland Drive star wore a white blouse with jean cutoff shorts for the outing, with a green jacket draped over her shoulders and a brown bag hanging at her left hip. Watts' wedding ring could be seen on her left hand during her outing.



Watts and The Morning Show star Crudup, 54, confirmed their marriage in an Instagram post on Saturday, one day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.



Watts was spotted out in New York City again on Monday morning, this time buttoned up with a blue-and-white vertically striped shirt, black leggings and orange flip flops as she walked her dog again.

Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

In Watts' Instagram post Saturday, the actress shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

Watts, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.



Prior to the announcement, Watts was seen out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April, which sparked engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

Watts and Crudup have been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together. They didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, though, when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.



TheImageDirect.com

The actress shared additional photos from her and Crudup's wedding to her Instagram Story over the weekend, including images of the couple as they were joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.



“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”



Crudup is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker, while Watts shares two kids with ex Liev Schreiber: Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.

