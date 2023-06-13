Naomi Watts' Hairstylist Reveals Inspiration Behind 'No-Fuss' Look for Wedding to Billy Crudup (Exclusive)

“After looking at the dress and the venue, we decided on a natural, soft-wave, down hairstyle,” celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad tells PEOPLE

Simply put, Naomi Watts wanted a “no fuss” wedding. 

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad revealed some of the inspiration behind the actress’ gorgeous wedding day hair. Watts married longtime love Billy Crudup on Saturday — and she did so in a totally low-key way.

“I knew about the wedding just a few days before,” Trygstad, who’s worked with Watts for 20 years, says about the surprise nuptials. “Naomi wanted just a simple, ‘no fuss‘ wedding,” he adds.

Interestingly, the bride, 54, wasn’t immediately sure how to wear her hair for her big day. “We were going between two different styles,” the celebrity stylist says. “One very simple sleek low bun look, or a down, natural, effortless look.”  

“After looking at the dress and the venue, we decided on a natural, soft-wave, down hairstyle,” he reveals. 

Not only did Watts want a simple wedding, she wanted a chill vibe overall. Trygstad said the mood was spot-on from the moment the day started.

“The energy was happy and exciting on the wedding morning!” he tells PEOPLE. “Naomi had the coolest chill playlist going.” 

He continues: “The truth is, we ran it like any other glam moment. We all just caught up on life's happenings and spent the rest of the morning celebrating Naomi and helping Billy decide whether to wear the gray or blue suit.”

 “Even Naomi's flowers she did herself from the bodega! Australian chill vibes!” he gushes.

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding

Naomi Watts/Instagram

The Watcher star posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on her Instagram Story over the weekend, shortly after confirming her marriage to Crudup, also 54, on Saturday.

In a first photo, Watts and Crudup wore their wedding day attire, with the new bride leaning into Crudup, as the Morning Show actor wore a navy blue suit jacket, white shirt and buttonhole flower.

Both newlyweds smiled happily for the camera, while Watts proudly labeled Crudup her “hubby” in text over the image.

Watts’ Oscar de la Renta wedding dress was shared in full-length in the next photo, which showed the actress standing outside and holding a bouquet of white flowers.

Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Wedding Bells
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts.

Ordonez/O'Neil / SplashNews.com

She next shared an image of the newlyweds having some "fun" with friends. Still in their wedding wear, Crudup stood behind Watts with his arms wrapped around her, as the couple were joined by Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”

