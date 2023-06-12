Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup

"I feel partially responsible for this," the Bravo host replied on the actress's Instagram post announcing her newly married status

Published on June 12, 2023
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup (L); Andy Cohen. Photo:

Instagram/naomiwatts; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 

Naomi Watts surprised fans over the weekend when she tied the knot with Billy Crudup — and it seems one of her famous friends may have nudged them to the altar!

After the King Kong star, 54, confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor in an Instagram post on Saturday, many of her celeb friends jumped into the comments to congratulate her and send their well wishes.

Among them, Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote, "I feel partially responsible for this," seeming to imply that he some kind of hand in making the wedding happen.

Watts appeared to confirm his claim, joking in response, "Yes, you can take a decent to large portion of the credit," before adding two crying-laughing emojis.

Other celebrities who took a moment to send a little love to the new bride included her good friend Nicole Kidman, who wrote, "So So happy for you both, Love you, Nai — you did it!"

Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" while Julianne Moore said simply, "FINALLY!!!"

Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Coolidge and Kerry Washington were also among the many famous faces to send congratulatory messages.

Watts' ex Liev Shreiber, with whom she shares two children, sent his love as well, commenting, "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"

Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Wedding Bells
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts.

Ordonez/O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Watts' wedding post came one day after she and Crudup, 54, sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

She later let the world know the rumors were true by sharing a photo of herself and her new husband in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse as she held a bouquet of white flowers.

The actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite fellow actor Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts captioned the photo.

Naomi Watts Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Wedding To 'Hubby' Billy Crudup: 'Flowers From the Deli'
Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts/ Instagram

Watts was previously spotted out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April, which sparked engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today show appearance.

"There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied, "Oh, the brain fog!"

Watts and Crudup has been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together.

They didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, when they made their red-carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

In the year since, Watts has shared her love for her "darling" Crudup on Instagram. Last July, she even wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling.

