Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'

'The Watcher' star confirmed her marriage to the actor in an Instagram post on Saturday

By
Updated on June 12, 2023 02:48PM EDT
Naomi Watts Wedding
Photo:

Naomi Watts/Instagram

Naomi Watts' friends are thrilled about her marriage to Billy Crudup!

After she confirmed her nuptials to Crudup last week on Instagram, a source close to Watts tells PEOPLE that the actress has never been happier.

“Their relationship is a love story. They have the most amazing chemistry," says the source, adding, "It’s also a very fun relationship. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else."

Watts, 54, first revealed the wedding news on Saturday by sharing a photo of herself and Crudup, 54, in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse, carrying a bouquet of white flowers in her hand. Just a day earlier the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Wedding Bells

Ordonez/O'Neil / SplashNews.com

"She deserves love and happiness," says the source. "Her friends are very excited for her. She fell in love very quickly. Billy has been so good to her. He is an amazing partner. It’s the best news that they are married.”

On Sunday, Watts gave more glimpses into her wedding day and thanked those involved in the special affair. "So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts said on photograph of her with her hair stylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

Another photo showed the trio with Watts' manager, Jason De Beer, who poked his head into the bottom of the shot. The actress wrote: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you."

The pair have made for a low-profile couple over the years. Crudup told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018 that he tries "to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life."

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding

Naomi Watts/Instagram

The actor only referenced his and Watts' relationship publicly for the first time at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in 2020, when he thanked his girlfriend while accepting the best supporting actor for his role on The Morning Show.

The newlyweds have been linked since they starred together in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watts was previously spotted out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April, which sparked engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

