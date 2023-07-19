Naomi Watts and Her Dog Izzy Twin in 'Matching Necklaces' in Adorable New Photo

It seems Naomi Watts' "little sidekick" shares her style.



On Wednesday, the Watcher star, 54, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of her and her rescue dog Izzy snuggling in bed while sporting similar neck gear. Watts could be seen wearing a turquoise-colored heishi bead necklace, while her pup had on a black collar decorated with turquoise studs.

"Matching necklaces," the actress captioned the sweet image, adding an arrow pointing to her necklace and tagging Los Angeles-based Jenna Blake Jewelry. She appeared to be wearing the brand's Turquoise Beaded Necklace on Leather piece, which retails for $4,800.

Naomi Watts and her dog show off their matching turquoise accessories. Naomi Watts/Instagram

Izzy is no stranger to Watts' Instagram page. The tiny pet, who was adopted by the Hollywood A-lister in 2020, frequently appears in her posts, whether in the background or as the star of the show. In July 2020, Watts posted a photo of Izzy standing in the grass, gushing in her caption, "Can you even stand it?!? Happy weekend to you and all the furry friends. ❤️😍"

The day after her birthday in September, the Goodnight Mommy star shared an Instagram post thanking her followers for their "lovely wishes," and Izzy could been seen hanging out in the background of the accompanying photo. "Spot my little sidekick in the BG ❤️🐶" Watts wrote.

In November, the stylish duo enjoyed a little pampering session together. "Izzy and I had a relaxing little visit to the new @ondabeauty SPA this weekend @canoeplace," the 21 Grams star wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her furry friend lounging on a couch.

Watts is having quite an eventful summer. The mom of two — she shares Kai and Sasha with ex Liev Schreiber — tied the knot with fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. The King Kong star confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor, 54, in an Instagram post on June 10, a day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts held a bouquet of white flowers.

The actress, wearing a white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who was clad in a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

In a follow-up post that same weekend, Watts shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram Story. In one image, she and Crudup wore their wedding-day attire, with the new bride leaning into her husband with her hair styled in a tousled bob, as Crudup wore a navy blue suit jacket, white shirt and buttonhole flower.

Both newlyweds smiled happily for the camera, while Watts proudly labeled Crudup her “hubby” in text over the photo.

Watts’ wedding dress was shared in full-length in another picture, which showed the actress standing outside and holding a bouquet of white flowers, which she revealed in a follow-up post were "from the deli!!"

Days after their surprise wedding, the couple was back to their usual routine — and that included spending time with Izzy. The two were photographed walking the dog (and sharing a little kiss along the way!) in New York City on June 13.