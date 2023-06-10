Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are married!

The King Kong star, 54, confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor, 54, in an Instagram post on Saturday, a day after the pair sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

Watts shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

The actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo.

Watts' social media post came after photos shared pictures of the star in the same Oscar de la Renta dress, holding the same flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior.

In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger, and rocked the same navy suit he's wearing in his now-wife's latest Instagram snap.

Watts was previously spotted out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April, which sparked engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

Watts and Crudup has been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together. They didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, though, when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In the year since, Watts has shared her love for her "darling" Crudup on her Instagram. In July 2022, she even wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

Crudup is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker, while Watts shares two kids with ex Liev Schreiber: Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.