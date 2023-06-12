Naomi Watts and Husband Billy Crudup 'Have the Most Amazing Chemistry' Says Source: 'He Makes Her Laugh'

“Their relationship is a love story,” a source tells PEOPLE of the actress and Crudup

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 12, 2023 04:28PM EDT
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naomi Watts and her new husband Billy Crudup are a perfect match!

After the Watcher star, 54, and The Morning Show actor, 54, said "I do" last week in New York City, a source tells PEOPLE that the newlyweds have always been a great pair.

"They have a fun relationship," says the source. "They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy."

On Sunday, Watts posted a photo to her Instagram from the couple's wedding day with their arms around each other.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," she simply captioned the photo.

Naomi Watts Wedding

Naomi Watts/Instagram

"Their relationship is a love story," says a Watts source. "They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He's an amazing partner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair have made for a low-profile couple over the years. Crudup told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018 that he tries "to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life."

The actor only referenced his and Watts' relationship publicly for the first time at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in 2020, when he thanked his girlfriend while accepting the best supporting actor for his role on The Morning Show.

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding

Naomi Watts/Instagram

The newlyweds have been linked since they starred together in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A film source tells PEOPLE that the couple were friends first friends before falling in love.

“They have respected and admired each for years,” says the source. "They wanted a private wedding, and they got it. They are very happy.“

On Sunday, Watts gave more glimpses into her nuptials and thanked those involved in the special affair. "So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts said on photograph of her with her hair stylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

Another photo showed the trio with Watts' manager, Jason De Beer, who poked his head into the bottom of the shot. The actress wrote: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you."

Naomi Watts Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Wedding To 'Hubby' Billy Crudup: 'Flowers From the Deli'

Naomi Watts/ Instagram

After revealing the happy news, Watts’ friends and fans flooded her wedding announcement with congrats. Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" on her Instagram post, and Julianne Moore, who said simply, "FINALLY!!!"

“Her friends are very excited for her,” the source says. "It’s the best news that they’re married.”

Related Articles
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge
Is This an Engagement Ring? Alexa Chung Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger Alongside Tom Sturridge
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup
Katie Cassidy new relationship
Katie Cassidy Is Dating Her Hallmark Movie Costar Stephen Huszar: 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Naomi Watts wedding ring, Billy Crudup
See a Close-Up Look at Naomi Watts’ Dazzling Wedding Ring from New Husband Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
The scene of a bus crash near Greta in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, 12 June 2023
10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests in Australian Wine Region Rolls Over
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Have Stylish Date Night at the 2023 Tony Awards
Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Naomi Watts Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wedding to 'Hubby' Billy Crudup — See the Photos!
Rebel Wilson with daughter in Instagram
Rebel Wilson Snuggles with Daughter Royce in Sweet Set of Photos: ‘My Baby’
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids
Sam Asghari posted unseen wedding footage for 1-year anniversary
Sam Asghari Posts Unseen Footage from His and Britney Spears' Wedding for 1-Year Anniversary
Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray: 'The Most Incredible Wedding'