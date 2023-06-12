Naomi Watts and Husband Billy Crudup 'Have the Most Amazing Chemistry' Says Source: 'He Makes Her Laugh'

Naomi Watts and her new husband Billy Crudup are a perfect match!

After the Watcher star, 54, and The Morning Show actor, 54, said "I do" last week in New York City, a source tells PEOPLE that the newlyweds have always been a great pair.

"They have a fun relationship," says the source. "They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy."

On Sunday, Watts posted a photo to her Instagram from the couple's wedding day with their arms around each other.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," she simply captioned the photo.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

"Their relationship is a love story," says a Watts source. "They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He's an amazing partner."

The pair have made for a low-profile couple over the years. Crudup told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018 that he tries "to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life."

The actor only referenced his and Watts' relationship publicly for the first time at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in 2020, when he thanked his girlfriend while accepting the best supporting actor for his role on The Morning Show.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

The newlyweds have been linked since they starred together in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A film source tells PEOPLE that the couple were friends first friends before falling in love.

“They have respected and admired each for years,” says the source. "They wanted a private wedding, and they got it. They are very happy.“

On Sunday, Watts gave more glimpses into her nuptials and thanked those involved in the special affair. "So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much," Watts said on photograph of her with her hair stylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

Another photo showed the trio with Watts' manager, Jason De Beer, who poked his head into the bottom of the shot. The actress wrote: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you."

Naomi Watts/ Instagram

After revealing the happy news, Watts’ friends and fans flooded her wedding announcement with congrats. Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" on her Instagram post, and Julianne Moore, who said simply, "FINALLY!!!"

“Her friends are very excited for her,” the source says. "It’s the best news that they’re married.”

