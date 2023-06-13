Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Kiss While Walking Their Dog in N.Y.C. Days After Surprise Wedding

The newlyweds were all smiles while walking their dog

By Staff Author
Published on June 13, 2023 09:32PM EDT
Newly Married Naomi Watts and her husband Billy Crudup pack on a PDA hugging and Kissing while out walking their dog just few days after getting married in New York City
Photo:

splash news

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup stepped out for a walk — and enjoyed some PDA after their recent nuptials! 

The newlyweds were seen smiling while walking their dog in New York City, days after tying the knot. They shared a kiss along their walk, too. 

The actress and star of The Watcher, 54, confirmed her marriage to Crudup on Saturday and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on Instagram Stories over the weekend. 

The social media posts included a closeup of Watts’ floral lace wedding dress, which she paired with a bouquet of white flowers “from the deli.” A look at Crudup, 54, in his navy suit, was also included in the post, with the text, “Hubby,” on one of the photos.

The couple was also joined by Mark Ruffalo, Sunrise Coigney, Josh Hamilton, and Lily Thorne, which Watts showed in another post.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”

Newly Married Naomi Watts and her husband Billy Crudup pack on a PDA hugging and Kissing while out walking their dog just few days after getting married in New York City

splash news

As for her wedding celebration, Watts reportedly wanted to go with a “no fuss” approach, according to celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad's exclusive interview with PEOPLE. 

“Naomi wanted just a simple, ‘no fuss‘ wedding,” Trygstad said, adding that Watts wanted her hair to match that vibe with “a down, natural, effortless look” after “looking at the dress and the venue.”  

Newly Married Naomi Watts and her husband Billy Crudup pack on a PDA hugging and Kissing while out walking their dog just few days after getting married in New York City

splash news

According to Trygstad, “The energy was happy and exciting on the wedding morning! Naomi had the coolest chill playlist going." 

Watts’ hairstylist also confirmed that the actress picked up her bouquet from a bodega. “Even Naomi's flowers she did herself from the bodega! Australian chill vibes!” he said. 

Watts and Crudup’s relationship is “amazing” and “fun,” according to a source close to the pair.

"They have a fun relationship," the source told PEOPLE. "They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy."

"Their relationship is a love story," says a Watts source. "They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He's an amazing partner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Watts and Crudup have been linked since they starred together in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Related Articles
Laura Dern and Treat Williams
Laura Dern Remembers Late Costar Treat Williams and Their 'Continual Friendship Along Our Paths in This Life'
Treat Williams and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Calls Treat Williams a 'True Gentleman' After His Unexpected Death at 71
Chris Hemsworth Calls Chris Evans His 'Favorite Chris' in Birthday Tribute
Chris Hemsworth Jokes Costar Chris Evans Is His 'Favorite Chris' in Silly Birthday Tribute
Sarah M Gellar-061323
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites with Her Scooby-Doo Van at Universal Studios Hollywood: 'New (Old) Whip'
Naomi Watts wedding day to Billy Crudup, hair style
Naomi Watts' Hairstylist Reveals Inspiration Behind 'No-Fuss' Look for Wedding to Billy Crudup (Exclusive)
Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga joker
Zazie Beetz Praises 'Joker' Sequel Costar Lady Gaga as 'Very Grounded' on Set: 'She’s Just Stefani'
Emily Blunt Says Sheâd Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel âin a Heartbeatâ
Meryl Streep Felt 'Miserable' Playing 'Devil Wears Prada' Character, Emily Blunt Says: She Was 'Terrifying'
Pixar Animation Studios 28th animated feature film Elio
Pixar Debuts First Teaser for 'Elio,' About a Boy Who Connects with Aliens: Watch
Oscar after parties 2023
Watch Harrison Ford Reflect on His Iconic Roles, From 'Star Wars' to 'Air Force One' (Exclusive)
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar 3' and 'Avengers' Sequel Release Dates Postponed by a Year
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement 1 Year After Trial, Depp to Donate It to 5 Charities
French Actress Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake put on a loved up display during their morning coffee run In New York City, USA.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out with Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake in New York City: Photos
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen arrive at Balthazar for the Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner in NYC
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out for the 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Jon Hamm attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023
Jon Hamm Teases Role in ‘Very Funny’ ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie: ‘I Was Happy to Be Asked’
They Cloned Tyrone - (L to R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Uncover a Mystery in Netflix's Wild 'They Cloned Tyrone' Trailer
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)