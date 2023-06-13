Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Kiss While Walking Their Dog in N.Y.C. Days After Surprise Wedding

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup stepped out for a walk — and enjoyed some PDA after their recent nuptials!

The newlyweds were seen smiling while walking their dog in New York City, days after tying the knot. They shared a kiss along their walk, too.

The actress and star of The Watcher, 54, confirmed her marriage to Crudup on Saturday and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day on Instagram Stories over the weekend.



The social media posts included a closeup of Watts’ floral lace wedding dress, which she paired with a bouquet of white flowers “from the deli.” A look at Crudup, 54, in his navy suit, was also included in the post, with the text, “Hubby,” on one of the photos.

The couple was also joined by Mark Ruffalo, Sunrise Coigney, Josh Hamilton, and Lily Thorne, which Watts showed in another post.

“Happy birthday to @jhamilton,” Watts wrote over the image. “A little bit of fun with husband…@markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily.”



As for her wedding celebration, Watts reportedly wanted to go with a “no fuss” approach, according to celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad's exclusive interview with PEOPLE.



“Naomi wanted just a simple, ‘no fuss‘ wedding,” Trygstad said, adding that Watts wanted her hair to match that vibe with “a down, natural, effortless look” after “looking at the dress and the venue.”

According to Trygstad, “The energy was happy and exciting on the wedding morning! Naomi had the coolest chill playlist going."

Watts’ hairstylist also confirmed that the actress picked up her bouquet from a bodega. “Even Naomi's flowers she did herself from the bodega! Australian chill vibes!” he said.



Watts and Crudup’s relationship is “amazing” and “fun,” according to a source close to the pair.

"They have a fun relationship," the source told PEOPLE. "They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy."

"Their relationship is a love story," says a Watts source. "They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He's an amazing partner."

Watts and Crudup have been linked since they starred together in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until five years later. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.







