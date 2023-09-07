Naomi Osaka Celebrates Victoria’s Secret World Tour at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Girl

Naomi Osaka is back in the spotlight — and she's looking fabulous!

The four-time Grand Slam champion and new mom, 25, attended an event celebrating The Victoria’s Secret World Tour on Wednesday night — her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July.

Osaka opted for dressed-up athleisure with a pink and purple lingerie corset top — perfect for the brand's event — and matching purple button-up with a tropical-print skirt, alongside black socks and white sneakers.

She wore her hair down an in soft waves and accessorized with layered necklaces and a few rings.

Naomi Osaka. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand is bringing back its iconic fashion show in a new way on Sept. 26, streaming on Prime Video.

The brand previously announced that the show will be a feature-length film, noting it will "center on emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms," according to the brand.

"We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for," said Chris Rupp, chief customer officer at Victoria's Secret.

"We're celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can't wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform," she added.

According to a press release, The Tour is the combination of a fashion show and a documentary. The brand aims to "uplift and champion women” through the events that took place across Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.

Naomi Osaka. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After watching the stream later this month, fans and customers can buy a collection inspired by the tour on VictoriasSecret.com and receive Prime delivery when shopping at the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

Chief financial officer Timothy Johnson announced the news of the show’s makeover during the company's earnings call in 2022. Retail Dive was the first outlet to cover the update.

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," Johnson said.

A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret & Co. told PEOPLE that the company is dedicated to advocating for women and is "always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do."

"As we've previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle," the statement read. "This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today.”