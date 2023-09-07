Naomi Osaka Celebrates Victoria’s Secret World Tour at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Girl

The tennis star lit up the red carpet at the New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 09:24AM EDT
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023
Naomi Osaka. Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Naomi Osaka is back in the spotlight — and she's looking fabulous!

The four-time Grand Slam champion and new mom, 25, attended an event celebrating The Victoria’s Secret World Tour on Wednesday night — her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July. 

Osaka opted for dressed-up athleisure with a pink and purple lingerie corset top — perfect for the brand's event — and matching purple button-up with a tropical-print skirt, alongside black socks and white sneakers.

She wore her hair down an in soft waves and accessorized with layered necklaces and a few rings.

Naomi Osaka Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Naomi Osaka.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand is bringing back its iconic fashion show in a new way on Sept. 26, streaming on Prime Video. 

The brand previously announced that the show will be a feature-length film, noting it will "center on emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms," according to the brand.

"We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for," said Chris Rupp, chief customer officer at Victoria's Secret.

"We're celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can't wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform," she added.

According to a press release, The Tour is the combination of a fashion show and a documentary. The brand aims to "uplift and champion women” through the events that took place across Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.

Naomi Osaka attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Naomi Osaka.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After watching the stream later this month, fans and customers can buy a collection inspired by the tour on VictoriasSecret.com and receive Prime delivery when shopping at the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Chief financial officer Timothy Johnson announced the news of the show’s makeover during the company's earnings call in 2022. Retail Dive was the first outlet to cover the update.

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," Johnson said.

A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret & Co. told PEOPLE that the company is dedicated to advocating for women and is "always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do."

"As we've previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle," the statement read. "This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today.”

Related Articles
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set
Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum Is All Smiles in a Bright Floral Minidress in Pasadena for 'America's Got Talent' Taping
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart outfit
Martha Stewart Wears a Sleek Suit — Including $5,495 Blazer! — at New York Fashion Week
Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
ulia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023
Julia Fox Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip as She Wears Her Most Naked Look Yet
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry Beyonce concert outfit
Katy Perry Had a Whole Rack of Outfit Options for Beyoncé's Birthday Concert — See Her Looks!
Cruz Beckham new 'Posh' tattoo
Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute to His Famous Mom's Spice Girls Past with a Posh New Tattoo