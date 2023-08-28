Naomi Osaka Shares a Glimpse into Her Workouts 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival

The tennis star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Cordae in July

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Naomi Osaka Shares Her Workout Secrets 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival
Naomi Osaka pushes fitness sled. Photo:

Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Naomi Osaka is working on her fitness goals!

Nearly six weeks after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Osaka, 25, and her boyfriend Cordae welcomed a baby girl together named Shai, the tennis star went on Instagram to share a look at her workout routine.

The post began with a photo of Osaka beaming proudly from ear to ear as she flashed a peace sign while standing in front of a track field. The athlete followed the image with a video of herself pushing a fitness sled down the street as someone stood on top of it asking, "Why are you going so slow?"

In the following video, the workout session continued outside as she and her workout partner ran down the street in a friendly competition, with a voice cheering her on in the background, screaming, "Go, go, Naomi!"

Osaka also shared a selfie dressed in all-black while sanding between two cardio machines to end the collection of workout clips. She added in the caption, "😖💪🏾✌🏾," and received plenty of support in the comment section from her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

One social media user wrote, "Way to go, young momma!" Another fan commented, "Don’t call it a comeback! 🎶🎾💚"

Back when Osaka announced her pregnancy in January, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion said that learning she would soon become a mom was something that pushed her to work harder.

Naomi Osaka Shares Her Workout Secrets 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival
Naomi Osaka daughter.

Naomi Osaka/Instagram

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote in her Instagram announcement.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In her announcement, Osaka also vowed to work to make a return to the court post-pregnancy, after she had to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," she added.

Related Articles
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Boyfriend Cordae (Exclusive)
naomi osaka baby pics
Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo of Daughter Shai: 'Cool Little Intermission'
Cordae and Naomi Osaka attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend? All About Cordae
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Naomi's father Leonard Francois Osaka with Naomi Osaka
All About Naomi Osaka's Parents Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka
naomi osaka baby bump
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Shares New Photo with Her Baby Bump on Display in Japan
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl, Celebrates Princess-Themed Shower
Naomi Osaka pregnant
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae
Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates winning match point
All About Wimbledon Breakout Star Christopher Eubanks
Naomi Osaka rollout
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Talks Cravings and Leaning Toward a 'Unique' Baby Name [Exclusive]
Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
Cordae and Naomi Osaka attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
The Cutest Photos of Naomi Osaka and Boyfriend Cordae
Cordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City.
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Says She Learned Sex of Her Baby But Partner Cordae 'Doesn't Know' Yet
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic' and 'Unpredictable'
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Timeline
Naomi Osaka attends Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Hopes to Make Her Baby 'Proud' with New Mental Health Series for Kids