Naomi Osaka Shares a Glimpse into Her Workouts 6 Weeks After Baby Shai's Arrival

Naomi Osaka is working on her fitness goals!

Nearly six weeks after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Osaka, 25, and her boyfriend Cordae welcomed a baby girl together named Shai, the tennis star went on Instagram to share a look at her workout routine.

The post began with a photo of Osaka beaming proudly from ear to ear as she flashed a peace sign while standing in front of a track field. The athlete followed the image with a video of herself pushing a fitness sled down the street as someone stood on top of it asking, "Why are you going so slow?"

In the following video, the workout session continued outside as she and her workout partner ran down the street in a friendly competition, with a voice cheering her on in the background, screaming, "Go, go, Naomi!"

Osaka also shared a selfie dressed in all-black while sanding between two cardio machines to end the collection of workout clips. She added in the caption, "😖💪🏾✌🏾," and received plenty of support in the comment section from her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

One social media user wrote, "Way to go, young momma!" Another fan commented, "Don’t call it a comeback! 🎶🎾💚"

Back when Osaka announced her pregnancy in January, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion said that learning she would soon become a mom was something that pushed her to work harder.

Naomi Osaka daughter. Naomi Osaka/Instagram

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote in her Instagram announcement.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," she added.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In her announcement, Osaka also vowed to work to make a return to the court post-pregnancy, after she had to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," she added.

