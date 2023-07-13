Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo of Daughter Shai: 'Cool Little Intermission'

Naomi Osaka is sharing the first photo of her baby daughter Shai.

On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 25, posted a series of photos to her Instagram that documented her journey into motherhood, including the first photo of her newborn daughter.

In the photo, Shai's head is out of frame and she wears a white onesie with tennis motifs scattered across the fabric. Osaka also included a photo of her bump, her in the hospital and a photo of a picnic with 'Mom' balloons in the background.

"Well that was a cool little intermission," Osaka cheekily captioned the photos. "Now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Osaka recently welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Cordae in Los Angeles. "They are doing well," a source told PEOPLE of Osaka and her newborn daughter at the time.

Over the weekend, Cordae revealed the name that he and Osaka had chosen for their baby daughter. While performing at Canada's Calgary Stampede, the rapper paused between songs to tell the audience, "My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai."

"Love you, I'm going back home," he said.

Before welcoming her daughter, Osaka spoke to PEOPLE in April and revealed that she and Cordae had been talking about potential baby names. "We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," she shared.

At the time, she credited the ease of her pregnancy in part, to her "great support system."

"There are several mothers in my life, all at different phases of motherhood. It's been nice having them share recommendations and tips along the way," she said.

As her pregnancy chapter closes, Osaka noted that she was looking forward to getting back to tennis, this time with a new fan cheering her on.

"I can't wait to have my kid in the stands at tournaments," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like having them there watching will be extra motivation."

