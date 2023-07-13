Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)

The pro tennis player recently welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Cordae

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 10:30AM EDT
naomi osaka nursery
Photo:

Crate & Kids

Naomi Osaka is giving a glimpse into her daughter's nursery.

Sharing photos and speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, the new mom, 25, opened up about creating the perfect space for her newborn daughter Shai, born earlier this month.

"I wanted something that felt very peaceful and serene that would help the baby and me feel comfortable," Osaka tells PEOPLE of her nursery. "The Crate & Kids team really brought that vibe to life through the color palette and all the textures, but also through the beautiful cloud mural they painted on the walls."

naomi osaka nursery

Crate & Kids

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion and her boyfriend Cordae, 25, welcomed their first baby this past week in Los Angeles.

Being her first child, Osaka didn't have previous nurseries to draw inspiration from. Instead, she says she partnered with Crate & Kids to help design the space and looked to social media for ideas. "We started by sharing some nursery looks I liked from Instagram, and also some Pinterest boards of themes and furniture."

For Osaka, picking a specific direction was difficult. "That was the hardest part because I liked them all and it was difficult to pick one! We ultimately landed on the cloud theme, which feels really perfect for what we envisioned," she says.

naomi osaka nursery

Crate & Kids

Of course, there were specific pieces that the pro tennis player knew had to make it into the nursery. "As a first-time mom, I didn't know much about nurseries, but from speaking to some moms I know, I knew having a comfortable rocking chair is important," she explains. "I wanted one that reflects my style and the Pollie Rocking Chair is exactly what I had in mind."

Osaka also wanted to make sure she had a place to lie down, plenty of storage and a few personal touches. "There are two photos that I really wanted to include in the nursery. Above the daybed, I hung a photo of a sleeping bear and a sleeping tiger," she tells PEOPLE. "Those photos are really special to me and make me feel peaceful, which is how I want my daughter to always feel in her room."

naomi osaka nursery

Crate & Kids

As Shai gets older, Osaka wants the space to grow with her daughter. "We can swap out the furniture when she needs a 'big kid' bed, but the base elements of the room, including the rug and lighting fixtures, will stay and grow with her."

While she is both "excited about embarking on this new adventure of being a mom" and "nervous about what's to come," Osaka notes that she feels "as prepared as I possibly could be."

