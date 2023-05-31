Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'

Naomi Osaka is going digital.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion is partnering with Meta for a new, digital-only apparel line she designed for the Meta Avatars Store that will be available on Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and in VR.

“Being able to take trends from the real world and translate into the metaverse was really fun,” Osaka, who is currently expecting her first baby, said in a press release. “Plus you can try a lot of new things when designing digitally—it’s all about pushing myself outside of the box.”

The tennis star — and founder of Play Academy, a program she created to help other young girls find empowerment through sport — continued, “To me, one of the most exciting parts is that digital apparel is much more accessible than luxury apparel in the real world.”

“I can dress my avatar in whatever I want—there’s a lot more freedom and flexibility to have fun and experiment with looks and designs,” Osaka, 25, added.

The digital collection is launching with five outfits, all reflective of her personal style which she describes as “eclectic, unpredictable, yet comfortably cool.”

To celebrate the launch, Osaka shared a peek at some of the original sketches of her collection and her inspiration behind each.

Naomi Osaka Meta designs. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Meta

“I wanted to create a piece for the Meta Avatars Store that felt sporty with my name and birth year (‘97), but also chic and elevated. That’s how this dress came to life. It’s still sporty with the last name and numbers — but the ruffled hems, bungee waist, and off-the-shoulder neckline feel feminine and a bit unexpected.”

Naomi Osaka designs. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Meta

“This was inspired by two very different things, both of which I love. The first was my dog Butta, which is why I included the paw prints. He brings so much light and love into my life and he’s also super soft and cozy, so I wanted to create a look that emulated him a little. But at the same time, I was recently in Japan and I saw a lot of cool outerwear there and was trying to imagine what a neutral toned bomber could look like. So this whole look is sort of the best of both worlds — Butta and Japan.”

Naomi Osaka designs. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Meta

“For this one, I really wanted to create something that reflected the ethos of my production company Hana Kuma. The name Hana Kuma translates to ‘flower bear’, so there are flower and bear symbols built into our brand identity. I incorporated the flowers on the sleeves of the hoodie as a subtle nod. For the pants, I wanted to design something that referenced not only my own heritage, but the heritage of people across the world whose stories we plan to tell through Hana Kuma. I really wish these pants existed in real life because they’re one of my favorite pieces I’ve ever designed. This look feels super wearable and genderless and would fit well in anyone’s virtual closet.”

Naomi Osaka designs. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Meta

“I wanted to round out the collection with pieces that were both unisex and also very feminine, which is where this dress comes into play. This was a concept I’ve had in my head for a while and just hadn’t found the right place to bring it to life, but I love the way it turned out here for the Meta Avatars Store. It’s a cable knit maxi with a high neck and low back, which is flattering on any body shape. I also love the high slit at the leg and the cute knot detail on the back.”

Naomi Osaka’s collection is available in the Meta Avatars Store today on Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and in VR.