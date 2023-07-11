Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Boyfriend Cordae (Exclusive)

Naomi Osaka is officially a mom!

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 25, and rapper boyfriend Cordae have welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"They are doing well," the source tells PEOPLE of Osaka and her newborn daughter.

This is the first baby for Osaka and Cordae. The pair previously revealed that they were expecting in January via Instagram.



In June, the pro tennis player revealed that she was expecting a baby girl at a princess-themed baby shower. "☺️🤍💜," she simply captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram, where she posed surrounded by pink and purple balloons.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, the mom-to-be hinted at her thoughts on baby names.



"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," the mom-to-be shared.

Osaka also shared that she had expected to "have a ton of cravings" throughout her pregnancy, but was surprised to find, "I haven't craved anything out of the ordinary."

During her pregnancy, Osaka said that she wanted to be the best version of herself for her daughter. "I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of," she said.

When announcing her pregnancy, Osaka shared an Instagram carousel that featured a photo of an ultrasound screen, and captioned the shot, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," Osaka continued.

Osaka also vowed to get back to tennis after welcoming her daughter, writing, "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."