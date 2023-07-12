Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing

The pro tennis player and her rapper boyfriend recently welcomed their first baby

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 12, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae has announced their baby daughter's name!

While performing at Canada's Calgary Stampede this past weekend, the rapper, 25, revealed the name that he and his partner Naomi Osaka had chosen for their baby daughter.

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," he told the audience in between songs.

"Love you, I'm going back home," he said.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 25, had welcomed her daughter in Los Angeles. "They are doing well," the source told PEOPLE of Osaka and her newborn daughter.

Earlier this summer, Osaka announced that she was expecting a baby girl at a princess-themed baby shower. "☺️🤍💜," she simply captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram, where she posed surrounded by pink and purple balloons.

Although she announced the sex of her baby in June, the pro tennis player has known since February. "I've been preparing, but he doesn't know the gender yet, only I know," Osaka revealed to PEOPLE at the time, referencing boyfriend Cordae. "So it's not like I can build out the room or anything."

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, the mom-to-be hinted at her thoughts on baby names.

"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," the mom-to-be shared.

