Naomi Campbell's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Seasoned Traveler: 'She Rolls with Me'

"She's been to Africa and the Middle East," Campbell says of her daughter

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Photo:

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Naomi Campbell's little girl is already a pro traveler.

While her daughter is only 2, the supermodel, 53, already has a built-in travel buddy for life. Speaking with Vogue for their September 2023 cover, Campbell revealed that her daughter already has a well-stamped passport.

"She rolls with me," Campbell shared, who calls herself "a global citizen, constantly on the plane."

"She's been to Africa and the Middle East," she adds of her daughter. "It is not easy and requires more organization, more planning; and it will change when she goes to school."

In addition to her daughter, the star is also mom to a baby boy whom she welcomed in late June.

Before welcoming her two kids, Campbell focused on bettering herself. "Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom," a source told PEOPLE in June. "But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed."

Added the insider, "She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she's done everything she's ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood."

The model announced her joyful baby news on Instagram, sharing a photo where she held the infant in her arms as her 2-year-old daughter reached over and held his hand with her own.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙," she wrote, adding, "It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾."

Naomi Campbell

Victor Boyko/Getty

Campbell, who was 50 when she welcomed her daughter, shared last year that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she told British Vogue when she appeared on March 2022 cover alongside her then-9-month-old daughter.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

