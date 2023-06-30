Naomi Campbell 'Worked on Herself' and 'Really Transformed' Before Becoming a Mom of Two: Source

The model surprised the world on Thursday after announcing she welcomed her second baby, a son, at 53

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Naomi Campbell
Photo:

Victor Boyko/Getty

Naomi Campbell focused on bettering herself before welcoming her two little ones.

The model, 53, announced Thursday that she welcomed her second baby, a son, noting on Instagram that "it's never too late to become a mother."

"Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom," a source tells PEOPLE. "But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed."

Adds the insider, "She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she's done everything she's ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood."

Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Announcing her joyful baby news on Thursday, Campbell shared a photo where she holds the infant in her arms as her 2-year-old daughter reaches over and holds his hand with her own.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙," she wrote, adding, "It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾."

The star has previously shared just a handful of glimpses of her daughter, whom she welcomed with an announcement on Instagram in May 2021.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7oW1cBC5O/?hl=en. Naomi Campbell/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell/Instagram; Randy Brooke/Getty

Campbell, who was 50 when she welcomed her daughter, shared last year that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she told British Vogue as she appeared on March 2022 cover alongside her then 9-month-old daughter.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

