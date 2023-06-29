Surprise! Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2, a Son, at 53: 'It's Never Too Late'

Naomi Campbell welcomed a daughter at age 50 in May 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 02:08PM EDT
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Photo:

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Naomi Campbell is a mom of two!

The supermodel, 53, has welcomed a baby boy, she revealed on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo where she holds the infant in her arms as 2-year-old daughter reaches over and holds his hand with her own.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙," she wrote, adding, "It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾."

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Instagram

The star has previously shared just a handful of glimpses of her only child, whom she welcomed with an announcement on Instagram in May 2021.

In her announcement, in which she shared news of her baby, Campbell called her "a beautiful little blessing" who "has chosen me to be her mother."

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7oW1cBC5O/?hl=en. Naomi Campbell/Instagram
Naomi Campbell/Instagram

Campbell, who was 50 when she welcomed her daughter, shared last year that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2022 issue alongside her then 9-month-old daughter and opened up to the magazine about her longtime desire to have a baby.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she said.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

