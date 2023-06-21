Lifestyle Style The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair The supermodel also rocked a leather mini dress and oversized blazer in the classic LV print By Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 04:39PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Naomi Campbell always knows how to stand out. The supermodel, 53, sat front row at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, and her look did not disappoint. She flaunted long pin-straight hair accented with indigo strands mixed in — even in her bangs! The temporary look — which was gone as fast as it came — provided a pop of color in her otherwise neutral outfit for the monumental night. Victor Boyko/Getty Campbell’s fun hair stood out from the rest of her look. She wore head-to-toe leather Louis Vuitton in their classic brown monogram print — styling a fitted mini dress that zipped up the front with an oversized structured blazer and chunky knee-high buckle boots. Naomi Campbell Turns 53! These Throwback Photos Prove the Supermodel Hasn't Aged She tied it all together with some accessories. For another pop of color, Campbell carried a red-and-white monogram-print duffle bag with a simple red heart-shaped necklace to match. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis This show was Pharrell Williams’ debut show with the brand and took place on Paris’ Pont Neuf. Campbell was close friends with Williams’ predecessor in the Fashion House, Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer. Other stars that made an appearance at the show were Beyoncé, 41, and her husband, Jay Z, 53. Also in attendance? Bonafide film and TV It girl and star of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” music video, Zendaya. And it just so happens that the two sat side by side in the front row for the show. Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the Euphoria star, 26, was seen leaving her conversation to approach Beyoncé before the show began. The pair hugged and shared a quick hello. Beyoncé and Zendaya Have an Ultra Glam Moment in the Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Show Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z and Zendaya, other guests included Rihanna and husband A$AP Rocky, actor Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian. As the show reached an end, Pharrell walked the length of the runway, sporting a pixelated camouflage suit and bejeweled eyewear. His appearance was met with a standing ovation from the starry crowd.