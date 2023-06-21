The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair

Naomi Campbell always knows how to stand out.

The supermodel, 53, sat front row at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, and her look did not disappoint. She flaunted long pin-straight hair accented with indigo strands mixed in — even in her bangs! 

The temporary look — which was gone as fast as it came — provided a pop of color in her otherwise neutral outfit for the monumental night.

Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France

Victor Boyko/Getty

Campbell’s fun hair stood out from the rest of her look. She wore head-to-toe leather Louis Vuitton in their classic brown monogram print — styling a fitted mini dress that zipped up the front with an oversized structured blazer and chunky knee-high buckle boots. 

She tied it all together with some accessories. For another pop of color, Campbell carried a red-and-white monogram-print duffle bag with a simple red heart-shaped necklace to match.

Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

This show was Pharrell Williams’ debut show with the brand and took place on Paris’ Pont Neuf. Campbell was close friends with Williams’ predecessor in the Fashion House, Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

Other stars that made an appearance at the show were Beyoncé, 41, and her husband, Jay Z, 53. Also in attendance? Bonafide film and TV It girl and star of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” music video, Zendaya. And it just so happens that the two sat side by side in the front row for the show.

Pietro Beccari, Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z, and Bernard Arnault

Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the Euphoria star, 26, was seen leaving her conversation to approach Beyoncé before the show began. The pair hugged and shared a quick hello.

Alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z and Zendaya, other guests included Rihanna and husband A$AP Rocky, actor Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian.

As the show reached an end, Pharrell walked the length of the runway, sporting a pixelated camouflage suit and bejeweled eyewear. His appearance was met with a standing ovation from the starry crowd. 

