Naomi Campbell Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Cannes With Robin Thicke and Kate Beckinsale

The supermodel threw a special birthday party with a host of famous friends Monday

By Escher Walcott
Updated on May 23, 2023 03:25 PM
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell Cannes Birthday Party. Photo:

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Naomi Campbell is celebrating in style!

The supermodel wore a plunging gold sequin gown with feathered skirt by BOSS for her 53rd birthday party in Cannes on Monday, which she teamed with a sparkling cuff bracelet and drop earrings. 

Kate Beckinsale, Robin Thicke and Ashley Graham were also among the guests to celebrate alongside Campbell at the party, which was co-hosted by Hugo Boss.

Campbell later made an equally stylish outfit change, as she switched into a sleek white gown with an asymmetric tied neckline and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Following her outfit change, Campbell also enjoyed being serenaded by Thicke, 46, during a special birthday performance. 

Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell dazzled at her 53rd Birthday party in Cannes.

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

The Blurred Lines singer looked suave wearing a black silk shirt and matching pants, along with a black rosary bead necklace. 

Thicke was accompanied at the lavish birthday party by longtime partner April Love Geary, 28, who looked chic in a pink halterneck mini dress, teamed with silver strappy heels.

Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke and Mohammed Al Turki attend 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Robin Thicke serenaded Campbell during the lavish bash.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty 

Beckinsale, 49, wore a sequin Julien x Gabriela gown with high feathered neckline, revealing cut-outs at the sides and a high slit at the front.

Kate Beckinsale attends the "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" - hosted By Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Kate Beckinsale wore a sultry feather number at the party.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Model Graham, 35, dazzled in a light blue sculpted mini dress with intricate embroidered details and sparkling shoulder straps, teamed with towering silver-heeled sandals. 

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross also enjoyed a date night at the lavish event.

Simpson, 38, sparkled in a silver tasseled top and a pair of black high-waisted pants, which she teamed with crystal-embellished drop earrings. Ross, 34, stood out in a light blue double-breasted suit. 

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend the "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" - hosted By Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (
Ashlee Simpson with husband Evan Ross.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Also in attendance at Campbell’s birthday party were Cindy Bruna, Helena Christensen, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Colin Kaepernick

Campbell's 53rd birthday comes after she made a breathtaking appearance in a flowing cut-out gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, as she attended The Killers of the Flower Moon Premiere.

Fellow supermodels including Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer also celebrated her big day by sharing glamorous throwback pics on social media.

Cindy Crawford posted the most daring flashback for Campbell's birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes pic of them at a Mugler fashion show in matching ensembles, both in nearly-naked all-black looks with tassel pasties and latex detailing. Campbell sports bright orange hair, while Crawford is in her natural brown.

The mother of Kaia Gerber captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the one and only @naomi 🩷."

