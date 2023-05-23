Naomi Campbell is celebrating in style!

The supermodel wore a plunging gold sequin gown with feathered skirt by BOSS for her 53rd birthday party in Cannes on Monday, which she teamed with a sparkling cuff bracelet and drop earrings.

Kate Beckinsale, Robin Thicke and Ashley Graham were also among the guests to celebrate alongside Campbell at the party, which was co-hosted by Hugo Boss.

Campbell later made an equally stylish outfit change, as she switched into a sleek white gown with an asymmetric tied neckline and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Following her outfit change, Campbell also enjoyed being serenaded by Thicke, 46, during a special birthday performance.

Naomi Campbell dazzled at her 53rd Birthday party in Cannes. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

The Blurred Lines singer looked suave wearing a black silk shirt and matching pants, along with a black rosary bead necklace.

Thicke was accompanied at the lavish birthday party by longtime partner April Love Geary, 28, who looked chic in a pink halterneck mini dress, teamed with silver strappy heels.



Robin Thicke serenaded Campbell during the lavish bash. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Beckinsale, 49, wore a sequin Julien x Gabriela gown with high feathered neckline, revealing cut-outs at the sides and a high slit at the front.

Kate Beckinsale wore a sultry feather number at the party. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Model Graham, 35, dazzled in a light blue sculpted mini dress with intricate embroidered details and sparkling shoulder straps, teamed with towering silver-heeled sandals.



Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross also enjoyed a date night at the lavish event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simpson, 38, sparkled in a silver tasseled top and a pair of black high-waisted pants, which she teamed with crystal-embellished drop earrings. Ross, 34, stood out in a light blue double-breasted suit.

Ashlee Simpson with husband Evan Ross. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Also in attendance at Campbell’s birthday party were Cindy Bruna, Helena Christensen, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Colin Kaepernick.

Campbell's 53rd birthday comes after she made a breathtaking appearance in a flowing cut-out gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, as she attended The Killers of the Flower Moon Premiere.

Fellow supermodels including Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer also celebrated her big day by sharing glamorous throwback pics on social media.



Cindy Crawford posted the most daring flashback for Campbell's birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes pic of them at a Mugler fashion show in matching ensembles, both in nearly-naked all-black looks with tassel pasties and latex detailing. Campbell sports bright orange hair, while Crawford is in her natural brown.



The mother of Kaia Gerber captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the one and only @naomi 🩷."