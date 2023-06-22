Nancy Pelosi Calls House Republicans 'Miserable' as They Take Rare Action to Censure Adam Schiff

The former House speaker slammed Republican lawmakers for their efforts to censure Rep. Schiff, the Democrat who led Donald Trump's first impeachment inquiry

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Published on June 22, 2023 01:44PM EDT
Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Adam Schiff (left), Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty; Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republican lawmakers on Wednesday for their efforts to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat who rose to prominence after leading the first impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the House floor, Pelosi, 83, said that Republican House lawmakers had turned Congress "into a puppet show," adding: "And you know what? The puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings.”

“You look miserable,” Pelosi added as she turned to glance at those seated on the Republican side of the chamber. “You look miserable.”

Republicans passed a resolution to formally censure Schiff, 63, later in the day. The measure, sponsored by far-right Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, condemns Schiff for his role in investigating Trump's ties to Russia. The censure also directs the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into Schiff himself.

While an investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities," it did document “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign."

Since leaving office in 2021 after losing reelection and being impeached by the House twice, Trump has been indicted on both state and federal criminal charges and is mired in a number of other investigations, though none of them involve Russia.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Trump Impeachment, Washington, USA - 22 Jan 2020
Rep. Adam Schiff speaks at the U.S. Senate's first impeachment trial for Donald Trump in January 2020. AP/Shutterstock

In a letter sent to his Democratic colleagues earlier this month, Schiff called the resolution to censure him "false and defamatory," writing that it was a means to "distract from Donald Trump’s legal troubles by retaliating against me for my role in exposing his abuses of power, and leading the first impeachment against him."

"This resolution is not only a terrible misuse of House precedent and resources, but a clear attack on our constitutional system of checks and balances. Once again, our GOP colleagues are using the leverage and resources of the House majority to rewrite history and promulgate far-right conspiracy theories — all to protect and serve Donald Trump," Schiff wrote.

Schiff recently announced he is running for the California Senate seat currently occupied by Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in history, after she determined that she will not seek another term.

