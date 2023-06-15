Nancy Pelosi is a longtime American politician who holds distinction as the first and only female speaker of the U.S. House, serving under four presidents before stepping down from her leadership role in 2023 and earning the honorary title of “Speaker Emerita.” Pelosi was chosen to represent San Francisco in Congress in a 1987 special election after previously chairing the California Democratic Party. She is the daughter of late U.S. Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr.