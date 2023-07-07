'Naked and Afraid Castaways' Promises 'a Whole New Ball Game' in First Teaser (Exclusive)

"In survival, it's not the question of what I want, it's the question of what I have to do," a survivalist says in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the new 'Naked and Afraid' spinoff

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Updated on July 7, 2023 01:22PM EDT

The latest batch of Naked and Afraid survivors have gotten more than they bargained for — or far too little, depending on how you look at it.

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the first trailer and full cast list for Discovery Channel's Castaways, the latest edition of the series that features adventurers fighting to survive with no additional tools, maps or other aids. 

According to the official synopsis, nine seasoned challengers will be “marooned on a remote tropical island hundreds of miles away from civilization.” They will be divided into three teams and dropped in the water where they will swim to three different environments on the island and start their “distinct journeys.” The survivalists will have to find a way to prevail with wreckage and debris scattered throughout the island. 

Bulent and Kerra resting in camp

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

The trailer starts with a group of explorers collapsing on an island after swimming a great distance to land. 

“In survival, it’s not the question of what I want, it’s the question of what I have to do,” one castaway says in voiceover atop visuals of a lush — yet daunting — jungle landscape where a survivor attempts to hunt an armadillo with a pair of sticks. 

A woman spreads blood on her face after skinning a fresh kill as one participant explains, “Having no items has never been done before.” Another adds later that the "much harder" new iteration of the series “is a whole new ballgame" (pun presumably unintended).

Patrick, Heather and Andrew working on a tool

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

The trailer also features shots of the survivors facing a swarm of bugs and huddling together for warmth while sleeping through the night — seemingly while a curious bear wanders past their night vision camera. 

“Ooh!” one contestant screams, exclaiming as she encounters a snake. 

A team then approached a boat wreckage in the middle of the island where they found reflective devices and other tools to make fire. “Jungle gods, make this work,” one castaway pleads while holding up a rusty mirror. 

Rachel and Candice carrying scavenged items

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Tensions run high as another team yells profanities at each other and another team hops aboard a makeshift raft to brave the ocean.

“I want to go home,” a contestant admits, and another despairs, “We are so f---ed.”

Bulent Gurcan, Kerra Bennet, Na'im McKee
'Naked and Afraid Castaways' promotional image.

Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Here is the full list of participants in Naked and Afraid Castaways:

  • Kerra Bennett (Nashville, Tennessee) 
  • Patrick French (Canterbury, New Hampshire) 
  • Justin Governale (San Antonio, Texas) 
  • Bulent Gurcan (Point Roberts, Washington) 
  • Na’im McKee (Aurora, Colorado) 
  • Candice Mishler (North Phoenix, Arizona) 
  • Andrew Shayde (Lexington, Kentucky) 
  • Heather Smith (Brookeland, Texas) 
  • Rachel Strohl (Oahu, Hawaii) 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naked and Afraid Castaways premieres July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

