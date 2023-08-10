Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam

A semi-truck accident caused cans of nacho cheese to spill on I-30 in Arkansas on Aug. 1

Published on August 10, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Nahco Cheese Spill
Massive Nacho Cheese Spill Stalls Traffic on Arkansas Highway. Photo:

ARDOT

Arkansas drivers had a cheesy excuse for being late to work.

Cans of nacho cheese spilled over Interstate 30 in Arkansas after a semi-truck accident, PEOPLE confirms.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation originally posted the unexpected mess to Facebook on Aug. 1.

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the caption read. “A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott. Things are all clear now and traffic is moving.”

The post was paired with images of the spill including close up shots showing hundreds of cans (the exact number of products spilled hasn’t been specified) with cheese pouring out of them. The overturned truck can be spotted in the background of the mess. A second photo is a birds eye view of the highway with all cans moved aside but streaks of cheese are still visible on the road.

Commenters had fun with cheesy puns in the comments of the Facebook post.

Nahco Cheese Spill
Nacho Cheese Spill on I-30 is Cleaned Up.

ARDOT

“Nacho ordinary highway spill. Certainly not the best queso scenario. Thankfully, it’s all clear and it’s nacho problem anymore. (I’ll see myself out) 🧀🧀🧀” one person commented on the Facebook post. Another commenter wrote, “Yum get the chips”

In 2022, there were a plethora of food spills on highways across the country. In September, a semi-trailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed on Interstate 75, about 30 miles from Tampa, spilling cans of beer all over the road, according to a statement from Florida Highway Patrol.

Coors Light Highway Spill
Coors Light Spills on Tampa Highway. FHP Tampa

That mess took a little longer to clean up than the cheese. The vehicles and beer debris took nearly six hours to clear before the roadway was totally reopened. Fortunately, the truck driver reported only minor injuries.

A truck carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce also spilled over a highway in Memphis and a vehicle carrying tomatoes crashed and dumped hundreds of pounds of tomatoes on a California highway.

