Nabela Noor and Husband Seth Martin Welcome Second Baby Girl — See the Photos!

Nabela Noor and husband Seth Martin are already parents to daughter Amalia, 15 months

Published on June 9, 2023 03:15PM EDT
Nabela Noor
Photo:

 Nabela Noor/Instagram

Nabela Noor has welcomed a second baby girl!

The designer and author, 31, and husband Seth Martin have welcomed their second baby girl, the couple revealed on Instagram Friday.

The couple has yet to reveal any details of their daughter's birth. They are already parents to daughter Amalia, 15 months.

Sharing an Instagram Reel on Thursday, Noor and Martin could be seen heading to the hospital and getting ready to welcome their baby girl, whom they've nicknamed "baby A."

"At 2am this morning, we rushed to the hospital. By 5 am, we were officially admitted and... BABY GIRL is coming soon!"

On Friday, they shared another Reel set to "You Are My Sunshine," showing some glimpses of their baby girl's first hours.

Noor holds her baby girl and strokes her face in one sweet moment, with the newborn leaning into the touch.

"Our baby girl is here 🦋," she captioned the video.

Last month, the expectant mom and her baby girl were celebrated in a countryside-themed baby sprinkle on Mother's Day.

"With two under two, I knew this event needed to feel more intimate, so we opted for a 'sprinkle,' a popular follow-up to a traditional baby shower. We invited our closest loved ones and my sister, Neharika Noor, worked tirelessly to bring my dream celebration to life," Noor told PEOPLE.

"This was truly the most dreamy way to celebrate God blessing us not just once, but twice after a season of rejection," she said. "Our story is one of abundance after a long period of rejections. We hope it can provide hope to other couples who are in their season of waiting. Delay is not denial, and we know that now."

The expectant mom expressed her excitement for her next chapter and seeing her family settle into life as a family of four.

"We can't wait to meet our baby girl, and see our daughter, Amalia become a big sister. A few years ago, I never imagined I'd be saying that, and that is something we will never take for granted."

