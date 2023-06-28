N.Y. Man Allegedly Killed Infant Daughter with Crossbow While Aiming At His Wife, Who Was Holding Baby

A New York man is accused of murdering his 3-week-old daughter daughter with a crossbow that he allegedly aimed at his wife.

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, allegedly shot a crossbow at his wife — who was holding the baby girl — during an argument at their home in Colesville, N.Y., around 5:14 a.m., according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff's office described responding "to report that an adult female and a female infant had been shot with a crossbow in a residence located on State Route 41 near Cass Road in the Town of Colesville." The statement added that the broadhead bolt allegedly hit the baby girl — identified as Eleanor M. Carey — in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before striking her mother in the chest.

​​"Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived," the statement added.

The wife was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, after a multi-agency search, Proefriedt was found in the woods less than a mile from the home after his car got stuck in the mud.

He's charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection, according to the sheriff's office, who said in the statement that Proefriedt "had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place."



It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.



“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3- week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice.”

