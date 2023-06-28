These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon

“These pillows kept me cool during the night when I had a hot flash”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 28, 2023

One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed is nothing compared to waking up on a flat, uncomfortable pillow. On the hunt for a cushiony upgrade? Amazon has the deal for you.

The Mzoimzo Cooling Bed Pillows have a fluffy down alternative filling that promises lasting comfort and coolness. The pillows have earned tons of positive feedback from Amazon shoppers, and if you add them to your cart right now, you can snag them on sale with double discounts ahead of Prime Day. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount.

In addition to being plenty plush, the down alternative filling is sturdy and supportive, so the pillows can withstand nights of back, side and stomach sleeping (and all of the tossing and turning in between). What’s more, each pillow is covered in a microfiber case that’s soft, breathable, cooling, and skin-friendly, according to the brand. And to top it all off, the pillows are machine-washable and dryer-safe (on a low setting). 

Amazon Moimzo Bed Pillows

Amazon

Buy It! Mzoimzo Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $21.23 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Depending on your preference, you can snag a pair of the cooling pillows in firm or medium-firm varieties. The sets are available in standard, queen, king, and European sizes, and each are on sale with varying discounts.

More than 5,800 Amazon shoppers have given these “cool” and “cozy” pillows a perfect rating. One reviewer called them “comfortable,” then shared, “These pillows kept me cool during the night when I had a hot flash.” 

Another user wrote, “I've been using these pillows for a couple of months now and they are easily the best pillows I have ever purchased.” They further explained, “They've stayed fluffy, are cool to the touch, and are the perfect firmness.” 

And a final shopper called the pillows “so soft and yet very supportive” in their review, then wrote, “I had neck surgery recently and these have made all the difference in my recovery.” They added, “I spent a lot of money on high-end pillows and was so disappointed. These are such a great value and even better pillows than expected.”

Upgrade your sleep sanctuary with a pair of these Mzoimzo Cooling Bed Pillows while they’re just $11 apiece ahead of Amazon Prime Day. 

