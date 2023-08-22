Watch Nia Vardalos Expertly Recap the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Movies Before New Sequel (Exclusive)

Need a Portokalos family refresher?

Before My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters Sept. 8, PEOPLE has an exclusive clip in which writer, director and star Nia Vardalos recaps the first two movies to catch fans up to speed.

In the "quick refresher" video, Vardalos, 60, summarizes the plot of My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and its 2016 sequel, which follow her character Toula Portokalos as she finds love and "come(s) out of her shell and show(s) her family who she truly is."

She also, of course, gets her "happily ever after" with Ian Miller (John Corbett), despite her family's initial reservations over him not being Greek.

And in the second film, the couple is faced with a whole new set of challenges in the form of the family's struggling business — not to mention Toula and Ian's rebellious teenage daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris), and a newly unearthed family secret.



Nia Vardalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3". Courtesy of Focus Features

In the sequel, Toula mourns her dad Gus (played in previous films by actor Michael Constantine, who died in August 2021 at 94) and the family honors him by following through on his last wish: for them to visit his childhood village and "reconnect with our roots."

"So we're having a reunion. And by we, I mean the whole family," Toula says in the trailer, which dropped in May.

Vardalos wrote and starred in the original hit rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding with Corbett, 62. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3's cast also includes Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023). Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award–nominated writer," Rita Wilson, who produces the new film alongside husband Tom Hanks, told a CinemaCon audience earlier this year, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece."

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for 21 years," added Wilson. "I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."



Courtesy of Focus Features

In February, Vardalos told PEOPLE there is a scene in the new movie in which she and Corbett "were both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was to film.

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for," she said.

"John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible," Vardalos added. "It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.' "

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3". Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

She also revealed that the cast and crew were ready to film the third movie before the pandemic delayed their plans.

"I had written the script, and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020. But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," Vardalos said. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

Tickets are now on sale for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, in theaters Sept. 8.