Whitney Way Thore is trying to adjust to a new norm on the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 10 trailer, the 39-year-old is back with her family as she says goodbye to her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, who died on December 7, 2022 of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, "an untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom's case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes)," Whitney wrote on Instagram at the time.

In the emotional trailer, Whitney’s father, Glenn Thore, struggles to cope with the devastating loss of his wife. “When I stand around this kitchen table, it just brings back all these memories with your mom,” he says.

“He’s just lost,” Whitney tearfully tells her brother Hunter. “He said, ‘I don’t wanna do anything without your mother.’”

“We just have to change that attitude,” Hunter says.

Whitney Way Thore and her father Glenn and brother Hunter. TLC

The siblings then decide to create a bucket list of adventurous activities for their dad to do in order to cheer him up. Whitney calls her dad a “bad ass” as he’s seen getting a tattoo, going indoor skydiving, and reconnecting with his “long-lost daughter.”

The family also takes a trip to see a glacier in Switzerland for the bucket list, which takes a turn when Whitney deals with a health emergency due to the elevation at the top of the mountain.

“You can be in real danger,” Glenn says. “I don’t wanna lose you and your mom.”

Whitney Way Thore. TLC

Additionally, the season trailer also sees Whitney attempt to get back into the dating scene after her ex Lennie enters a new relationship with someone else.

“I make out with an ex and then they immediately find themselves in a happy and successful relationship,” Whitney says in a confessional. “It would be nice if I could have the same.”

After returning to dating apps, the reality star admits that the experience is “abysmal,” especially after seeing her brother’s online dating profile.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Tuesday, September 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC and will be available on discovery+ the same day.

