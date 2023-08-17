Musician Camela Leierth-Segura's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Nearly 2 Months After Disappearance

Camela Leierth-Segura's friends are asking the public for help in finding the model-turned-musician, who has been missing from the Beverly Hills, California area for nearly two months.

According to her missing persons page on the California Department of Justice website, the Swedish musician's last date of contact was in Beverly Hills on June 29. Her friends told ABC7 that her car, a 2010 silver Ford Fusion, was last seen "in the middle of the night" on June 30 and that her 19-year-old pet cat Morris was also missing.

Leierth-Segura, 48, is a singer-songwriter who is best known for co-writing the 2013 Katy Perry track “Walking On Air.”



Leierth-Segura's sister, who lives in Sweden, had not heard from her for several weeks, one of Leierth-Segura's friends, Liz Montgomery, told ABC7. The musician's sister reached out to friends in the U.S., in the hope they would be able to track her down. Montgomery filed a missing person's report and posted about her friend's disappearance on Instagram on Aug. 9 in an effort to get others to help in the search.

"We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura," Montgomery wrote. "Camela has been missing since June 29th, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California."

Montgomery continued, "We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately."

Leierth-Segura's landlord told ABC7 that she was evicted before her disappearance. Friends and neighbors told the outlet she was struggling to pay her rent. Neighbors noted there were dead plants and a "for rent" sign outside her home.

Montgomery posted on her Instagram account, “[Camela] means the world to us and time is of the essence,” adding that "her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance."



The missing persons report describes Leierth-Segura as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

"I'd like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah," her friend Cecilia Foss told ABC7.



Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

