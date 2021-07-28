ZZ Top's 'Fearless' Bassist Dusty Hill Dies at 72: 'You Will Be Missed Greatly, Amigo'

"We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C,'" Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement

ZZ Top's bassist Dusty Hill has died.

On Wednesday, his ZZ Top bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued a statement confirming the death of the trio's bassist at his home in Houston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," the statement read. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top.'"

"We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C,'" the statement continued. "You will be missed greatly, amigo."

The news of his death comes less than a week after the band shared on Facebook that "their fearless Bass player" was going to take a "short detour" to address a "hip issue."

"They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto," the group wrote last Friday. "Per Dusty's request, 'The show must go on!' With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing."

Dusty Hill had served as the group's bassist since 1970, a year after the trio was formed. He played bass, keyboards and sang lead and backing vocals.

ZZ Top Credit: Mick Hutson/Redfernsc

Back in 2017, the group canceled several tour dates after Hill suffered from a stomach issue. In 2014, they were also forced to cancel a performance after Hill injured his hip after falling off the band's tour bus. A similar situation occurred in 2016.

Some of ZZ Top's greatest hits include "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Tush."