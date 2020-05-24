Invite-Only Zoom Party Quarantunes Goes Live From the Hollywood Bowl with Seal, Billie Eilish

Quarantunes — created by WME partner Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter, Demi — has raised $3 million in coronavirus relief so far

For the first time in its 98-year history, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl closed for the summer amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but it's still rocking.

On Saturday, WME partner Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter, Demi, hosted the 10th episode of their semi-weekly invite-only Zoom concert series, Quarantunes, live from the legendary venue to benefit Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) and No Kid Hungry.

"We're so excited to do our 10th Zoom, but first, we want you to remember who we're honoring," Richard said at the beginning of the show. "We're honoring those who have fought, those who have risked their lives, those that we need to be eternally grateful for protecting our country or who have lost their lives while protecting us. We thank you."

"I love L.A., and I couldn't imagine not being at the Hollywood Bowl, so why not open and close the 2020 Hollywood Bowl season," he added.

Also at the otherwise empty venue with the father-daughter duo (while appropriately social-distancing) were L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, who sang "Footloose" live to nearly 1,000 virtual attendees, including Kevin Bacon, the star of the 1984 film of the same name.

"When we were making the movie, we didn’t have the song yet," Bacon said while introducing Loggins' "Footloose" performance. "In the middle of shooting, Kenny was still writing the song ... It was just Kenny on an acoustic guitar, that was the demo."

"The record defined ear candy," he continued. "But, at the same time, I heard the song and was like, 'Yeah, That’s cool.' It just hits you. I did what I could, but I don’t think the movie would have been what it was without it."

In addition to "Footloose," Loggins performed hits "Danger Zone" and "Conviction of the Heart." Beforehand, Loggins quipped, "Now I can say I played the Bowl this year!"

Billie Eilish, Amy Adams, Herbie Hancock, Carole Bayer Sager and Fitz and the Tantrums' Noelle Scaggs made special appearances, while renowned music executive Clive Davis served as a co-host of sorts.

By the end of the four-and-a-half-hour call, the Weitz's surpassed the $3 million mark in money raised for charitable donations since they started Quarantunes nearly two months ago. Along with YOLA and No Kid Hungry, Quarantunes has benefitted a variety of organizations, including the Saban Community Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Hospital, United Way Worldwide, New York Health + Hospitals, Team Rubicon, Vanderbilt Hospital, CDC Foundation, ACS, Baby2Baby and L.A. Food Bank.

