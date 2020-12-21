Katy Perry dropped the music video for her latest single "Not the End of the World" on Monday

Zooey Deschanel Gets Abducted by Aliens in Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Music Video

Even extraterrestrials have trouble telling Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel apart.

Deschanel, who is often compared to Perry, 36, for their similar features, stars in the music video for the Grammy nominee's latest single "Not the End of the World," which dropped on Monday.

In the video, directed by female duo Similar But Different, the New Girl actress, 40, is accidentally abducted by aliens that were searching for Perry, who is off innocently walking her baby daughter.

After failing to convince the aliens that she is in fact not Perry, Deschanel plays along and dresses up in the singer's iconic costumes and wigs. Eventually, Deschanel manages to save the world by pulling the plug on the world's internet, and celebrates by performing the song to the enthusiastic aliens.

Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, created the concept of her new music video while on maternity leave, and suggested that Deschanel step in for her.

The American Idol judge celebrated the release of her new music video on Instagram, writing, "BREAKING NEWS 📢#NotTheEndOfTheWorldVideo IS HERE!!!! Link in bio."

"Not the End of the World" appears on Perry's latest album Smile, which was released in August and includes her songs "Daisies," "Smile," "Never Really Over" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

In July, Perry explained that her latest album is inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up the month prior about considering suicide after a previous split from her Bloom.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she wrote. "This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

The artist also shared that the track "What Makes a Woman" was the one she was most excited to share with her child.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session back in July.