Zoë Kravitz Shares Throwback of Herself at Britney Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again Album Photoshoot

Zoë Kravitz is basking in an epic memory she has with Britney Spears.

On Monday, Kravitz, 30, shared a throwback photo of herself at Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again album photoshoot.

“This is important,” the Big Little Lies star captioned the shot, which shows Spears, now 37, smiling widely with her arm around a young Kravitz.

The pair can be seen standing before a gold leather-padded wall — the same backdrop that’s featured on Spears’ album cover. The singer was also pictured in the brown two-piece she wore for the occasion.

“ITS HER ACTUAL ALBUM COVER SHOOT STFU,” one fan wrote on the post, to which Kravitz coolly commented back several sunglass-wearing emojis.

Spears released Oops!… I Did It Again in 2000. The project was her second studio album.

Of course, this isn’t the only “important” moment Kravitz is celebrating in her life.

On June 29, Kravitz married actor Karl Glusman at her father Lenny Kravitz‘s home in France.

Just one night before, the couple and several family members and close friends came together for a rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris. Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa were among those in attendance.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Snuggles Up to Zoë Kravitz in Sweet Photo Following Costar’s Wedding in Paris

Image zoom Britney Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner Grégory Lentz tells PEOPLE exclusively. Lentz surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Felicitations Zoe & Karl.”

Kravitz and Glusman met in 2016 and made their relationship public in October of that year when they cozied up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. But the actress didn’t particularly have her sights set on marriage when a friend introduced her to Glusman.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she told British Vogue in their July cover story. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”

RELATED: Just Married! The Sweetest Things Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Have Said About Each Other

Kravitz confirmed they were engaged to Rolling Stone in November, saying, “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman had intended to propose in Paris, but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk.”