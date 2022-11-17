Zoe Kravitz Says Taylor Swift Was 'a Very Important Part' of Her 2020 Quarantine 'Pod' in London

"She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday," said the actress

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 17, 2022 08:46 PM
Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) ; Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Terry Wyatt/Getty

Zoë Kravitz is crediting Taylor Swift for helping her get through the COVID pandemic.

The Kimi actress, 33, said in an interview with GQ that she spent some time with the "Anti-Hero" singer, 32, in London during the pandemic lockdown. Kravitz had been there filming The Batman movie while Swift was also spending lockdown with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"She was my pod," Kravitz told GQ. "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."

The feeling is mutual. Swift praised Kravitz for her personality and work in an email to GQ.

"Zoë's sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend," Swift said. "She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."

Throughout the years, the Grammy winner has been vocal about supporting her friend.

Swift raved about Kravitz's performance in The Batman when it came out, writing on her Instagram story, "@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams. The Batman was phenomenal!!!"

Swift reportedly also helped Kravitz during a photo shoot for the New York Times Magazine's "Great Performers" issue in 2020.

New York Times Magazine editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD that Swift stepped in to help with the photo shoot and he directed her during the photoshoot.

"Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she's shooting [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist," Silverstein said.

The duo's friendship has been on display more recently in Taylor Swift's latest studio album Midnights. Kravitz co-wrote the song "Lavender Haze" and provided backup vocals for that song and "Glitch" from the extended edition of the album, per Billboard.

